World’s Ugliest Dogs return to Petaluma

It went on to be screened at dozens of film festivals around the world, picking up an award for Best Documentary at the Kansas City Film Fest. It received rave reviews from the Huffington Post and other publications, and is now available on DVD.

Titled ‘Worst in Show’ – with a charming end-credit tune by singer-songwriter Danny Sorentino – the completed one-hour film is thoroughly sweet, engaging and surprisingly emotional.

As it turns out, they weren’t barking up the wrong tree.

When Sonoma County filmmakers Don Lewis (author of accompanying story) and journalist John Beck set out, in 2010, to make a documentary about Petaluma’s annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, they had a feeling the finished film would be much more than just a cinematic parade of canine unattractiveness.

Petaluma, once known as the World’s Egg Basket and the Wrist-Wrestling Capital of the World, is best known now, one could argue — to non-locals, anyway— as the home base of the quirky annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

This Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, the competition — now in its 40th year (opinions vary on its actual start date) — once again trots out some of the ugliest, oddest, most adorably shocking mutts you’ve ever seen.

This year’s judges are communciations consultant and political analyst Brian Sobel, illustrator Paige Braddock (of Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates), and NBC’s Kerry Sanders.

“Many think this is just another ‘beauty contest,” said Tawny Tesconi, the event’s organizer, “when (the Ugly Dog Contest) is really an event to highlight many animal rescue, adoption and care organizations. The contest brings much needed attention to them and the causes they support.”

A large number of the dogs entered in the contest annually are rescue dogs who were having trouble finding homes because their looks are, shall we say, “unconventional.”

Starting three years ago, one entire day of the Fair is now a tribute to pets, with special focus, of course, on dogs.

Says Tesconi, “We’ve expanded the pre-event festival — now called “Pet Fest” — to bring much needed attention to animal-related adoption, rescue and care organizations. Several rescue shelters will be on hand with adoptable pets, and many pet-related services — like doggie day care facilities, veterinarians and a wide variety of new and unique pet items for purchase — will be set up throughout the contest area.”

According to Tesconi, attendees can also expect a surprise appearance by Snoopy, and the captivating and entertaining Faux Paw Fashion Show, featuring rescue dogs, beginning before the contest begins.”

The event has always been popular, but in many ways, the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest hit its peak in 2008, when Gus, a blind Chinese Crested dog — which had lost a back leg to cancer — won the contest. While the winnings for the contest were intended to help Gus with his cancer treatment, the Sonoma-Marin Fair, as well as presenting sponsor Animal Planet, received a huge amount of backlash with many viewers objecting to the term “ugly” as a description of an animal with cancer. Others felt Gus’ owners were exploiting their dog.

In spite of this, or perhaps aided by it, the 2008 contest marked the highest year ever for contest attendance, as well as national coverage via Animal Planet. After the controversial year, Animal Planet then pulled out as a sponsor, and the contest settled back into an (almost) “locals only” type of event.

Even so, each year the winning dog (and yes, its owner, too) are flown to New York to appear on the Today Show. And the pot of prize money has bumped up a bit, having climbed to $1,500.

The 2015 winner, a dog named Quasi Modo — described by some as not just ugly, but truly hideous — was flown to Los Angeles in order to receive a makeover on live TV, via the Jimmy Kimmel Show. The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest also has flirted with international fame, as winners have made the news in countries such as China, Japan, Germany and India.

The 2012 winner, Mugly, yet another Chinese Crested, hailed from Great Britain.