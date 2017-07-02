“Basically, what we are selling are fountains, ground spinners, wheels, sparklers and things like that,” said Petaluman Don Petro, who with his family has been selling fireworks for 18 years. “The prices range from Flash Ray Gun, which is nothing more than a sparkler with a paper gun handle – and goes for ten cents – to a large box of assorted pyrotechnics, which goes for $99.99.”

However, the setting of such pyrotechnics will be strictly monitored by local safety officials.

Display stands for this usually-once-a-year activity are popping up all over Petaluma and other cities in the county for anyone interested in doing a little celebrating themselves.

Although several area celebrations in the past few months have concluded with displays of fireworks – such as the 50th birthdays of both the Bay and Golden Gate Bridges – the time of year normally set aside for such extravaganzas, the Fourth of July, is just a few days off.

The sale of fireworks in Petaluma has changed very little over the last thirty years, despite the occasional move to ban them, and a number of small changes in the city’s fire code.

Back in 1987, there were only 12 fireworks booths allowed in Petaluma. Today that number has expanded to 18. That’s an average of one new booth every five years. The number of days fireworks can be sold in town has also expanded over the last thirty years, from four days to five.

Of course, one thing that has definitely changed is the cost of purchasing the things.

In a Kevin O’Keefe-authored story which ran in the June 30, 1987 Argus Courier (see sidebar for excerpt), firework merchant Don Petro gives the price of a Flash Ray Gun sparkler as ten cents, and a large box of assorted pyrotechnics as $99.99.

Prices vary, of course, but today, a super-sized box of assorted pyro-excitements will likely cost you $200 or more. And it seems that the classic, once beloved, nostalgia-hued “Ray Guns” which Petro mentioned are no longer on the market, at least not in the U.S. If you do some searching, a few vintage Ray Gun fireworks can sometimes be found online, on the websites of collectibles dealers, but they can cost upwards of ten dollars apiece.

That’s a long way from ten cents.

Another classic firework you won’t likely be buying in Petaluma (or seeing, or hearing) are the once-beloved Piccolo Petes, named for the loud whistle they once made before blowing up. (There seem to be a few of them in the photo, sticking up in the back). Though Fireworks companies such as Black Cat and TNT have devised “safe and sane” versions of the Piccolo Pete — which still whistle, and emit a shower of sparks, but no longer explode — the Petaluma Fire Code now expressly prohibits the noisy objects.

To quote the code, “No person shall sell, use, distribute, give away or discharge, at any time, on any day, any ‘Piccolo Pete-type firework.” So there is no misunderstanding, the code goes on to say, “Piccolo Pete type fireworks are also known, and sometimes referred to, and/or labeled as, and/or have substantially the same appearance as, but are not limited to: “Piccolo Pete,” “Whistle Pete,” “Nite Siren,” “Whistling Phantom,” “Screaming Willy,” “and Whistling Pete.”

And since we’re talking about fireworks, do remember that — though the sale of “safe and sane” pyrotechnics officially and legally commences on June 30, and will go for five days — one cannot legally set them off until the morning of the Fourth of July, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing to 11 p.m.

You can buy them early, but do wait to set them off till it’s actually Independence Day.

