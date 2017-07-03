Kindness is key for longtime Petaluma cashier

Long-term employee Lucy Maciel started work at the then-brand-new Payless Pharmacy on East Washington 32 years ago.

“They hired me because I spoke three languages - Portuguese, Spanish and English,” she says, “and it worked, because customers who felt more comfortable talking their own language began coming to the store.”

Since then, Lucy’s store has gone through many different “buyouts” - Payless, Thrifty, Rite-Aid, Longs, and currently, CVS. She has worked with all of them.

“I’m proud to wear my CVS shirt, because the company makes customer-service top priority,” Lucy says, pointing out that part of the official job description for a clerk/cashier at CVS is to, and she quotes, “handle each customer with the Eyes, Hi’s and Help.” “We don’t know what people are going through when they come to the pharmacy,” she says. “They have so many problems. So everyone, workers and customers alike, is patient when someone needs help.”

Lucy clearly enjoys her job.

“I love working with people,” she says. “If you are negative, things don’t go right, which is why I’m always positive.”

Lucy sighs before adding, “I’ve had my share of problems. I moved from the Azores to Novato when I was eight-years-old, and I didn’t know more than ten words in English. School was hard, because no one else spoke my language. Then we moved to San Rafael and I fit in better.”

When Lucy was 15, she began helping her father at his “early milker” job.

“They had these old-time milk machines that fit on top of the metal milk cans,” she recalls. “When full, the can and the machine could weigh over 90 pounds, and I had to be strong enough to move them to the truck.”

Lucy’s customers are very appreciative of her kindness and attention.

“I had one woman who told me that I really lifted her spirits when she was down,” Lucy notes. “She ran a Chinese restaurant in town and invited me to have dinner. There were so many things to choose, I couldn’t decide, so she brought me her favorite dish - white shrimp in a sauce. It was delicious.”

Lucy shows me the rings on her left hand and points to one.

“That’s for 20 years on the job,” she explains. “I’ve been here so long the company gives me awards for service. At first it was just a plaque, then it was this ring. For 25 years they let me pick what I wanted … so I got an exercise machine.”

In 1989, Lucy traveled back to the Azores with her sister-in-law, and was surprised how much everything had changed.

“When I was a little girl, everyone had an outhouse,” she admits. “Then came the terrible earthquake [in 1980], and everything had to be built new. Now my relatives live in houses with indoor bathrooms, just like we have in Petaluma.”

A few years ago, Lucy was nominated as Petaluma’s Service Person of the Year.

“They gave it to the postman, but I was proud to be nominated,” Lucy smiles. “I’m hoping people will remember me as someone who treated them like I would like to be treated. It’s a simple philosophy - but it works for me.”