THURSDAY

FINDING VIVIAN MAIER

Documentaries about obscure artists with outrageous secrets don’t get much better than ‘Finding Vivian Maier,’ screening at the Petaluma Arts Center as a companion to the gallery’s Face of Petaluma exhibit. Known during her life as a nanny, working in New York, Chicago, and France, Maier’s eventual death in 2009 (at age 83) revealed a massive treasure trove of over 100,000 of her own carefully-shot photographs. Till then, no one knew she’d been an artist at all, let alone being a very good one. Maier has since become renowned as one of America’s finest street photographers – in spite of her lifelong attempt to keep her work a secret. The movie screens at 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Art Center, 230 Lakeville. Admission is free. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

FRIDAY

PETER WELKER AT GRAFFITI

Friday night music on the downtown waterfront begins as local favorite Peter Welker kicks off his weekly series of jazz concerts on the patio at Graffiti Restaurant. Welker is a world-renowned trumpeter, whose annual summertime appearances in downtown Petaluma have become a depended-upon sign that summer is actually here (regardless of the actual weather). Welker’s all-star band’s music is a ray of sunshine, even in the evenings. The music plays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, Friday nights at Graffiti Restaurant, 101 2nd Street. (707) 765-4567.

NRBQ

Founded in Kentucky in 1966, NRBQ (the New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) have rocked, rolled, amused and sung the blues for over half-a-century. Now, with a brand new retrospective five-CD release of classic tunes, a revamped NRBQ (some of the original members have passed on) comes to the Mystic Theater for a fast and furious, whimsical and fully entertaining explosion of joy. 7:30 p.m. $27. 21 Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com

SATURDAY

POPULAR BEAT COMBO

The recently materialized pop-rock-blues trio known as Popular Beat Combo are, in fact, singer-songwriter-guitarist Danny Sorentino (of the mostly-legendary local rock-band The Sorentinos!), singer-bassist Robert Malta, and drummer Rick Cutler. They make their Petaluma debut at The Big Easy, playing on a bill with The Dorian Mode. 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. $7 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com

SUNDAY

TODOS SANTOS

Founded in Baja, California, this sharp acoustic trio (Wendy Fitz, Gary Bauman, and Jack Pribble) have been tagged with the musical style of “Cantina Americana,’ harmoniously blending vocals and guitars with sultry accordion, playing roots music that combine an array of traditions. The band comes to Petaluma for an afternoon show at Lagunitas Brew Company, 1280 N. McDowell Ave. 3 p.m. No Cover. Lagunitas.com.