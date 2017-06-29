THE BUZZ: Riverbed camping, homeless animals and a big award for local benefactor

CAMPING ON THE RIVER: Early risers were startled Sunday to see more than just the usual birds, fog and kayakers on the Petaluma River. There were several campers there too. And they were literally on the river, or technically, on the river bed. At low tide, a fairly sizable “island” rises from the water, and these photogenic pranksters took occupancy of it, raising tents, erecting camping stools, putting out ice chests and fishing poles — the works. As passersby snapped pix, the trio of adventurers stayed put till mid-morning, when the fog began to clear. What’s unclear is what they were doing there? Best guesses are: 1. They were posing for a Camping Magazine photo shoot? 2. They were confused tourists. 3. They were members of the North Bay Rowing Club, commiting a blend of performance art and civil disobedience, making a statement about the serious need for dredging on the river. Were guessing it’s no. 3. and we hope rumors are true that the same group will be erecting a temprary Tiki Bar on the same spot in weeks to come.

MORE RIVER NEWS: With the annual Rivertown Revival returning July 22, organizers are calling for volunteers. First to sign up get their pick of duties: selling beer, taking tickets, displaying “curiosities,” staffing information tables, working the medical booth, hydrating patrons, and/or helping out with weddings. Volunteers receive a T-shirt, drink tickets, and access to the VIP tent. To volunteer, visit the website at rivertownrevival.com, or send a message to vip@rivertownrevival.com, or call Elizabeth at (707) 364-4567.

WILD ANIMALS NEED A HOME: Bonnie Cromwell, of Classroom Safari, has put out the word that she’s looking for new headquarters (either temporary or permanent) for the exotic “ambassador animals” that regularly greet and meet folks during the non-profit organization’s regular classroom-and-public events. Having lost the previous Classroom Safari home-base, Cromwell hopes to find a location on the outskirts of Petaluma, preferably in the Adobe Rd. area or Southern Penngrove. The location should have shade, water, and a shed or small barn. Ideas? Call Cromwell at (707) 529-9489.

BILL GABBERT HONORED WITH ‘MAJOR DONOR’ AWARD: Earlier this month, Petaluma Sunrise Rotary member Bill Gabbert was presented with an award by Rotary International, honoring Gabbert’s commitment to generosity and community service. Within Rotary is a program encouraging members to contribute to the Paul Harris donation program, with funds raised going to various efforts, including the eradication of polio and bringing clean drinking water to parts of the world without it. With each one-thousand-dollars contributed to the program, the donor receives a Paul Harris pin, named for the founder of Rotary. Gabbert is the first member of Petaluma Sunrise Rotary to receive a Paul Harris pin “plus ten,” meaning he’s donated over $10,000.

Of Gabbert, fellow member David Adams says, “Bill is a one-of-a-kind guy, who just gives and gives to his community. We are so proud of him.”

SOUL SISTERS CAMPFIRE CONTINUES: Monkey Ranch will be location of this year’s Soul Sisters Campfire event, a day of “self-kindness” and inspiration for women and girls, taking place July 8. Interactive exercises, music and dancing, a Jackson Family wine bar and lunch from Mr. Pickles, and general uplifting activities, are all part of the day, from noon to 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $50, and all proceeds support local families going through hard times. For information write to Krista Gawronski of The Fabulous Women of Sonoma County at Thefabulouswomen@gmail.com or call (707) 799-2153.