THURSDAY

RUSTY STRING EXPRESS

Another installment of Brewster’s weekly Bluegrass and Bourbon series brings this eclectic, surprise-packing quartet to the outdoor garden on Water St. Playing a mix of original tunes and bluegrass versions of everything from Thelonius Monk to The Cramps, the Rusty String Quartet are as entertaining to watch as they are easy on the ears. 5 p.m. No cover. Brewster’s Beer Garden 229 Water St. N. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

DGINN

Guerneville’s infectiously danceable French-rock-Cajun-folk-blues-reggae-funk hybrid play the Big Easy.. 128 American Alley. 7:30 p.m. $5 cover. Bigeasypetaluma.com

THE BEE RAYS

With Amy Hogan on vocals, Barry Bisson on keyboards, and Toby Tyler of guitar and bass, the Bee Rays play peppy, articulate folk rock with hints of jazz and R&B. Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m.. No cover, AqusCafe.com

SATURDAY

SONOMA MOUNTAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL

Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands headline a bevy of burgeoning folk artists at the second annual Sonoma Mountain Music Festival on Five Springs Farm, 4497 Old Adobe Rd., Noon. $65. SonomaMountainMusic.com.

FATHER ISAAC AND THE MISPLACED

In what is being called the band’s ‘farewell performance,’ Petaluma alternative rockers Father Isaac and the Misplaced will play the Phoenix Theater along with Mad Elizabeth and Sleeptrain. 8 p.m. $8. 201 E. Washington. Thephoenixtheater.com.

JOHNNY TSUNAMI AND THE HURRICANES

High-volume and high-energy from start to finish, a Johnny Tsunami show should come with its own storm warning, because these hard-rocking roots rowdies will blow away anything and anyone not belted down securely. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 4746 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

HOWLING COYOTE TOUR

This touring troupe of musicians from Prescott, Arizona drop by Petaluma for an evening of high energy rock with a jazzy jolt of desert heat. Brixx Pizzeria, 16 Kentucky St., in the Lan-Mart Building. 8:30 p.m. BrixxPizzeria.com.

SUNDAY

THE 16th ANNUAL ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

Billed as a showcase of Petaluma’s artistic and horticultural splendor, Petaluma’s annual Art & Garden Festival comes to downtown once again, featuring over 120 booths and vendors displaying arts, crafts, food, wine, and garden paraphernalia, alongside organizations, clubs and services formed to make your life richer, fuller and overflowing with color. Live music makes it all the better. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the vicinity of the A St. parking lot.