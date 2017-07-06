MEET A SURFER

Journalist-adventurer Jaimal Yogis, the best-selling author of ‘Saltwater Buddha,’ rolls into Petaluma on Friday, July 7, to introduce this new book, ‘All Our Waves are Water: Stumbling Toward Enlightenment and the Perfect Ride.’ The entertaining memoir recounts the author’s often-surprising trek from the Himalayas and Hawaii and Indonesia, to a Franciscan Friary in New York City, to Jerusalem and San Francisco, all in search of true enlightenment – and some super awesome waves. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s 140 Kentucky St.

EAT SOME BEEF

The 7th annual Wine Country Big Q, a nationally-sanctioned barbecue competition, heats up again this weekend at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Some of the best Pit Masters in the country will be on hand to cook up their most tantalizing recipes, and offer you a taste of their efforts. Wine, beer, cider and spirits will be on hand as well, along with live rock-and-roll music all through the day. Sunday, July 9. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Winecountrybigq.com. Tasting tickets begin at $50.

SAVE SOME ANIMALS

For the third year, Aubrey’s Annual Lemonade Fundraiser for Animal Welfare will take place, with hopes of topping last year’s record of $315 raised at the animal-loving youngster’s lemonade stand, at 501 Sunnyslope Rd. All proceeds will be donated to Petaluma Animal Services, Tiny Pitbull Rescue, and Mendocino Pets Rescue. The stand will be open on July 8 and 9, beginning at 10 a.m.

WATCH THE MUPPETS

Movies in the Park returns to Petaluma with an outdoor screening of ‘The Muppets,’ the 2011 film starring Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and even some humans. The July 13 event begins at 6 p.m., with games and family fun, and the movie will screen at dusk. On the grass at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Ave.

HEAR SOME WRITERS

Get Lit, the regular reading series hosted by Dani Burlison and Kara Vernor, welcomes authors Jeremy Benson, Dave Madden, and Amy Elizabeth-Robinson, who will be reading from their own original work, followed by an open-mic, so locals can show off their own writerly-readerly skills. Thursday, July 13. Aqus Café, 198 H. St. Thursday, July 13. 7 p.m.

CELEBRATE OUR RIVER

Petaluma’s colorful annual Rivertown Revival takes place on Saturday, July 22 at and around the David Yearsley River Heritage Center. The hard-to-describe event will feature music by The Easy Leaves, The Crux, the Hubbub Club, The Cahoots, Ismay, Eight Dice Cloth, and many more. In addition, there will be aerial acts, art boats on the river, sculpture art, games, food, crafts and per tradition, $5 weddings performed on the hill. The giant teeter-totter will be back as well. Costumes (historical, steampunk, and fantastical) are seriously encouraged. Adults $15, kids $5.