Petaluma’s Weissman to take on character made famous by Robin Williams: Local actor-comedian Jeffrey Weissman is no stranger to stepping into roles originally created by other actors. He famously portrayed George McFly (the dad character) to the two “Back to the Future” sequels, taking over the part from Crispin Glover, who appeared in the original but bowed out of the others. For the last few years, Weissman has played the mysterious “hobo” character in the popular annual “Polar Express Train Ride” attraction at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.

That role was played in the movie version by Tom Hanks.

Now, in a San Francisco stage production called “The Fisher King Project,” he’ll be resurrecting the role of Perry, the delusional street-person played by Robin Williams in Terry Gilliam’s Oscar-nominated 1991 fantasy “The Fisher King.” Based on the original screenplay by Richard LaGravanese, the stage version was written by Peter Illes, and will be presented for five shows only Sept. 7-10, at Magic Theater in San Francisco. Another Sonoma County actor, Saskia Bauer, will appear in the Amanda Plummer role of Lydia.

All proceeds will benefit a variety of Bay Area charities.

For information visit TheFisherKingProject.org.

COTS gets fresh paint, new front counter and more: Rebuilding Together Petaluma teamed up with Wells Fargo in late June for a day-long service project at the Mary Isaak Center, the headquarters and local homeless shelter run by COTS (The Committee on the Shelterless). A reported 55 employees of Wells Fargo worked a combined total of 330 hours at the shelter, painting the walls, refurbishing restrooms, repairing the facility’s irrigation system, and doing a number of outdoor landscaping tasks.

They even built a new reception desk for the center’s lobby.

At the end of the day, the volunteers presented COTS with a $20,000 grant to replace bathroom fixtures and install flushing meters.