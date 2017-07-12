THURSDAY

The Muppets

Kermit has returned from retirement, lured back into showbiz, and he’s gathering his old team of felt-and-foam-rubber friends to lend a hand. But where is Miss Piggy? And what are human stars Jason Segal and Amy Adams doing with all those puppets? ‘The Muppets,’ the 2011 big screen reboot, will kick off the City of Petaluma’s Movies in the Park, with pre-show games and entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. on the lawn at Lucchesi Park, near the Petaluma Community Center. This event is free.

FRIDAY

Saved by the 90s

Up-tempo party jams and collide with outrageous onstage antics as Saved by the 90s come to the Mystic Theater, performing the best-loved songs of the 1990s. The band’s high-energy shows should come with a safety warning: you may lose your voice from singing along. 8:30 p.m. 21 Petaluma Blvd. $17. MysticTheatre.com

SATURDAY

Parasitic Ejaculation

These Santa Cruz-based metal rockers rock hard, and create music that pushes the edge of … well, of everything, with albums bearing titles worthy of a Stephen King novel: Rationing the Sacred Human Remains, Echoes of Depravity, and Intracellular Impious Metamorphosis. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington. 7 p.m. $10-$13.

ThePhoenixTheater.com

The Fabulous Biotones

It’s always a high-energy, up-tempo, good-time dance fest when The Fabulous Biotones show up. This immaculately tight four-part ensemble play great big slabs of meaty rock with spicy side dishes of blues, pop and soul, and some tangy sprinkles of super-snazzy jazz. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. 8:30 p.m. No cover. Twinoaksroadhouse.com

SUNDAY

Total Rex

The smoking hot jazz septet Total Rex comes to the Big Easy for an evening of spirited tunes from the classic jazz repertoire, along with some new stuff that jazz lovers will be thrilled to hear. 7:30 p.m. $5 cover. 128 American Alley.