“TELL US A STORY!” SAID THE MARCH HARE.”

Former mayor Pam Torliatt will join Tom Gaffey, longtime manager of the Phoenix Theater, and the Argus-Courier’s own Skip Sommer, for an evening true stories told by local folks with a deep knowledge of the history of Petaluma. Moderated by Melissa Abercrombie, the event is titled ‘Petaluma Folk Tales: A Storytelling Evening,’ and will take place at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Thursday night, July 13, at 7 p.m. $10. PetalumaArtsCenter.org

“WE’RE PAINTING THE ROSES RED!”

Garden Valley Ranch presents a three-hour open-air workshop among the rose gardens. Paints, brushes and a 12X16 inch canvas will be provided, along with guidance and instruction. Beginners, intermediate and advanced painters are encouraged to attend. Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. $50. Garden Valley Ranch, 498 Pepper Rd.

“’CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER!’ CRIED ALICE.”

It was curiosity, and more, that inspired curator Paula Freund to want to delve into the history of Petaluma, ultimately creating the exhibit Portraits of Petaluma Pioneers, now running at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. Freund will give a talk on how she fell down to the historical rabbit hole, and some of the surprising facts and stories she uncovered along the way. Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m., at the museum, 20 Fourth St.

“A BRIGHT IDEA CAME INTO HER HEAD.”

Petaluma’s popular Idea Lounge continues, as public utilities analyst Greg Reisinger represents Life with his talk, ‘Keeping the Lights on in L.A.: Public Utilities Triage,’ and Art is represented by Britain-born writer Frances Rivetti, with her talk, ‘Independent Journalism from the Self-Assigned Immigrant Perspective.’ Sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Council, the monthly event takes place July 20. 7:00 p.m., at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

“‘WRITE THAT DOWN!’ SAID THE KING TO THE JURY.”

Author and Lit Coach Eric Elfman knows a thing or two about writing things down, having written over a dozen published books, from YA collections of scary stories to almanacs of UFO sightings to novelizations of “The X-Files” episodes. On Thursday, July 20, he’ll share some of his expertise – and perhaps a few true stories – at a writers’ forum hosted by Copperfields Books. The title of forum is “CPR for Writers: What to Do When Your Characters are Dying on the Page.” 140 Kentucky St. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. TheWriteSpot.us