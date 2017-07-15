NEW LEADERS AT ALL THREE LOCAL ROTARY CLUBS: Last week, each of Petaluma’s trio of Ro-tary Clubs inducted their presidents for the new Rotary year, as all three clubs begin work on a host of community and international projects. These will include co-hosting the finish line party on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Lucchesi Park for the Pedal for Polio bike ride, a six-day, 350-mile trek from Crescent City to Petaluma, aimed at raising money in support Rotary’s global effort to eradicate polio. Also in the works is a three-club project to plant at least 150 new trees in Petaluma city parks. Overseeing these projects will be three new leaders. Chris Ranney is now president of the Petaluma Rotary Club which meets on Thursdays at the Petaluma Golf and Country Club; Jennifer Carter is the new president of the Petaluma Valley Rotary Club which meets on Wednesdays at Rooster Run Golf Club; and Richard Pitt has been named president of the Sunrise Rotary Club, which meets Fridays at the Boulevard Café & Grill.

FINAL PRE-REVIVAL WORK-PARTY THIS SUNDAY: In preparation for this year’s hotly anticipated Rivertown Revival on July 22nd, organizers have been holding Sunday ‘work parties’ out at the David Yearsely River Heritage Center. These work events are crucial in preparing the site for the daylong celebration, and volunteers – per Rivertown Revival tradition – are always treated as VIPs, with special perks and giveaways. The final work party, on July 16, begins at 10 a.m. and goes till 3 p.m. No pre-registration is necessary. Just show up and be ready to help. Food and drink will be provided.

Volunteers are still needed for the Revival itself, too, which requires a whole horde of folks to pull off. Team RR still needs ticket-takers, booth-watchers, and a variety of other positions, most of them requiring a commitment of two to three hours (allowing volunteers to play the rest of the time). All volunteers get a T-shirt, two drink tickets, and entrance to the VIP tent where additional food and drink awaits.

A special perk has been set up for those volunteering to work the final hours of the event, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tail-enders will receive free admission to the Revival after-party at The Big Easy, featuring music by The Highway Poets and Marty O’Reilly. To volunteer for any shift (and to see which positions are still open) check out the volunteers page on the Revival site, Rivertownrevival.com, or drop Elizabeth Howland a line at vip@rivertownrevival.com with the words “I want to RR volunteer” in the subject line. You can also call her at 707-364-4567.

CALL FOR ARTISTS FOR 60th ART IN THE PARK: Raise your brushes and salute your canvases! The annual Art in the Park event takes place this September 9 and 10 at Walnut Park, and the call is on for artists who’d like to participate. The deadline for applications is August 15. To apply, visit Petalumaarts.org.