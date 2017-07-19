THURSDAY

THROUGH THE ROOTS

The upbeat five-person San Diego-based band rolls into the Mystic for an evening of Southern California rock blended with Hawaiian Island reggae. The Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. 8:30 p.m. $15-$18. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

GO BY OCEAN with MAGIC IN THE OTHER

Ryan McCaffrey’s Go By Ocean is a breezy Marin-based ensemble playing lyrically rich pop-rock that feels like a blend of Al Stewart’s mystical anthems and the Beach Boy’s inventive instrumentation. With opening band Magic in the Other, Go By Ocean comes to the Big Easy on a wave of critical acclaim for their latest album ‘Sun Machine.’ 7:30 p.m. $5 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

BUCK NICKELS AND LOOSE CHANGE

Twin Oaks Roadhouse hosts the legendary Sonoma-based cowboy-rocker Buck Nickels, with his hard-riding country-western posse that includes pedal-steel-master Larry “Loose Change” Cragg. Opening for Buck is busker-folk duo Bearcoon. 8:30. No cover. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. Twinoaksroadhouse.com

SATURDAY

THE RHYTHM DRIVERS

Blues harpist Brad Wilson leads this popular West Coat-and-Texas-edged rock-blues-swamp band through a live show that is like a Ted Talk on the power and history of the American blues art form. And they’re even better with beer. Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St. 5 p.m. No cover. Brewstersbeergarden.com

THE BEER SCOUTS

Speaking of beer, Lagunitas Brewing Company welcomes The Beer Scouts, a hard-rocking fun-grabbing trio operating under the motto “Will rock for beer.” 1289 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SUNDAY

BLACKLIST UNION with BAD BOY EDDIE

Infectious L.A. street-rock geniuses Blacklist Union are alive and well and smack in the middle of Hell, which is the title of one of the super-fun, hook-heavy songs from their new CD ‘Back to Momo.’ Let them give you the evil eye at the Phoenix, where their opener will be the over-the-top rockers Bad Boy Eddie. 8 p.m. $10 cover. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com