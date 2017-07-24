(1 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA. Tuesday, July 18, 2017._Toolin' subject, Lew Baer and his wife, Janet, live in Penngrove where they used to raise goats. They have a huge collection of postcards and she is an artist. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(2 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA. Tuesday, July 18, 2017._Toolin' subject, Lew Baer and his wife, Janet, live in Penngrove where they used to raise goats. They have a huge collection of postcards and she is an artist. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(3 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA. Tuesday, July 18, 2017._Toolin' subject, Lew Baer and his wife, Janet, live in Penngrove where they used to raise goats. They have a huge collection of postcards and she is an artist. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(4 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA. Tuesday, July 18, 2017._Toolin' subject, Lew Baer and his wife, Janet, live in Penngrove where they used to raise goats. They have a huge collection of postcards and she is an artist. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(5 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA. Tuesday, July 18, 2017._Toolin' subject, Lew Baer and his wife, Janet, live in Penngrove where they used to raise goats. They have a huge collection of postcards and she is an artist. Lew holds an old postcard of downtown Penngrove, where the train tracks are on Main Street. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(6 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA. Tuesday, July 18, 2017._Toolin' subject, Lew Baer and his wife, Janet, live in Penngrove where they used to raise goats. They have a huge collection of postcards and she sorts them by subject. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(7 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA. Tuesday, July 18, 2017._Toolin' subject, Lew Baer and his wife, Janet, live in Penngrove where they used to raise goats. They have a huge collection of postcards and she is an artist. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(8 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA. Tuesday, July 18, 2017._Toolin' subject, Lew Baer and his wife, Janet, live in Penngrove where they used to raise goats. They have a huge collection of postcards and she is an artist. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(9 of ) Lew Baer as a reporter for the postcard press covering the first major, walk-in auction of postcards at Butterfield & Butterfield in San Francisco in 1992.