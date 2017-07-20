Out and About in Petaluma

LIFE + ART

Public utilities analyst Greg Reisinger will represent Life through his talk, ‘Keeping the Lights on in L.A.: Public Utilities Triage.’ Taking the side of Art will British writer Frances Rivetti, delivering a min-lecture titled ‘Independent Journalism from the Self-Assigned Immigrant Perspective.’ It’s The Idea Lounge, a monthly conversation forum sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Council. Thursday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. $18.

ART + JAZZ

Artist Stuart Davis combined brilliant artistry with a compassionate, hopeful view of American street culture of the Jazz era. As the De Young Museum in SF presents an exhibition of 70 of Davis’ paintings, the Friends of the Petaluma Library Lecture Series continues with a talk by Victoria Kirby, of the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco. Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m., at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

CARE + CARS

As a fundraiser to help provision kids-in-need for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army presents its 5th annual Car(e) Show at Casa Grande High School, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, on Saturday, June 22. Show off your car for a mere $25 fee, with proceeds buying backpacks and other items to help local kids start their school year off in style. The event includes a bounce house, food, games, raffles and the distribution of trophies to the winning cars. Register your car by calling 769-0716 or by emailing mitham.clement@usw. Salvationarmy.org

CARS + CRUISING

More automotive fun will be had this Saturday as Fourth & Sea presents its popular Sunday Cruise-in, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot at the restaurant, 101 4th St. This free classic car cruise is held the last Sunday of every month, from June to October. This will the Fourth & Sea’s eight consective year doing the Sunday Cruise-in events. Music of the fifties and sixties will be the soundtrack to a fun, nostalgic event that culminates in the presentation of Sunday Sundae Cup to the owner of the judges favorite classic car. Yep, the “Cup” is full of ice cream.

CHICKEN + BARBECUE

The Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual chicken BBQ fundraiser on Sunday, July 23, at the Holy Ghost Hall (corner of Bodega and Eucalyptus), from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to a full chicken dinner with all the trimmings, there will be a no host bar, games for the kids, rides on the company’s brand new fire truck, raffles and silent auctions, with a chance to win a trip to Hawaii. And this year, if you can’t stay for all the fun, you can still support the fundraiser by taking your dinner “to go.” Adults $14, kids $9. Wilmarfire.com

COLIN + HAY

Best known for his musical contributions to the Australian 80s band Men at Work (their songs “Down Under” and “Who Can it Be Now?” were huge hits), vocalist Colin Hay has since built a strong following as a solo performer. His just-released album “Fierce Mercy” is a critically acclaimed compilation of intimate, superbly crafted songs. Known for the personable accessibility of his live shows, Hay now comes to the Mystic Theatre for mid-week show, Wednesday, June 26, 8:30 p.m. $49.50. Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. MysticTheatre.com