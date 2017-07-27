Petaluma’s glass-window menagerie

Earlier this summer, fourteen toy animals - including a pair of sweater-loving twin rabbits named Aisha and Khalil - quietly took up residency in a front window of Copperfield’s Book Store, in downtown Petaluma. Surrounded by books, each critter has its own identification placard, displaying its name, species, and a biographical detail or two. Craig, for example, is a Zebra who lives in Chicago and loves snow cones. Leonora the Octopus, meanwhile, lives in New York City and dances ballet. Frannie the Pig loves toothpaste, and resides in Maricopa, California. And Catalina the Narwhal hails from Florida, where she secretly wishes she went to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The purpose of this eccentric assemblage of adorable stuffies takes a moment to figure out, but eventually makes perfect sense. They are visual “prompts,” on display to catch young people’s attention, then encourage them to take a stab at writing more about that animal. It’s part of Copperfield’s new Summertime Young Writer’s Competition, designed to stimulate the imagination of a new generation of local authors.

And it clearly appears to be working.

“So many kids actually love to write,” said Patty Norman, Copperfield’s on-staff Children’s Specialist, whose idea the competition was. Admitting that it’s not unusual for a bookstore to seek new ways to get kids to read, she said that not very many stores actively encourage their young book-lovers to write as well. Said Norman, “One thing I’ve seen, taking so many authors to schools, is that whenever an author asks a bunch of kids, ‘How many of you like to write? How many of you like to draw?’ every hand goes up.”

The contest, she explained, is a way to spark young writers’ imaginations going, and get them writing. To participate, writers between 5 and 18 sign up at the counter, where they randomly choose an animal’s name from a hat. Then, using the prompts that accompany that animal in the window, they write a short story between 250 and 1000 words. All stories must be turned in by August 6th, and once favorites are selected Copperfield’s staff, three winners will receive the actual stuffed animal they wrote about. Other prizes will be given out as well, with awards announced on Friday, August 11, during Copperfield’s big Summer Read-Aloud Party, where kids – not just those who participated in the writing contest - are invited to read aloud from anything they choose.

“They can read a joke, read a picture book, read a poem - or read the story they wrote for the contest,” said Norman, who was not sure how many stories she’d receive, and has been pleased that so many local kids have taken the challenge. “Following through on writing a story, especially during the summer, can be hard,” she allowed, “but lots of kids love to tell stories. They love letting their imaginations run wild. And this contest has been a fun way to channel those ideas.”

Last Sunday, during a busy afternoon at the store, Norman said she’d only just received another story, earlier that day.

“A seven-year-old turned her story in,” she said. “She came up, and was really quiet, and she said, in this soft little voice, ‘I changed my animal’s name. Is that alright?’”

It was alright.