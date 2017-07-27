s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma’s glass-window menagerie

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 27, 2017, 10:47AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

Earlier this summer, fourteen toy animals - including a pair of sweater-loving twin rabbits named Aisha and Khalil - quietly took up residency in a front window of Copperfield’s Book Store, in downtown Petaluma. Surrounded by books, each critter has its own identification placard, displaying its name, species, and a biographical detail or two. Craig, for example, is a Zebra who lives in Chicago and loves snow cones. Leonora the Octopus, meanwhile, lives in New York City and dances ballet. Frannie the Pig loves toothpaste, and resides in Maricopa, California. And Catalina the Narwhal hails from Florida, where she secretly wishes she went to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The purpose of this eccentric assemblage of adorable stuffies takes a moment to figure out, but eventually makes perfect sense. They are visual “prompts,” on display to catch young people’s attention, then encourage them to take a stab at writing more about that animal. It’s part of Copperfield’s new Summertime Young Writer’s Competition, designed to stimulate the imagination of a new generation of local authors.

And it clearly appears to be working.

“So many kids actually love to write,” said Patty Norman, Copperfield’s on-staff Children’s Specialist, whose idea the competition was. Admitting that it’s not unusual for a bookstore to seek new ways to get kids to read, she said that not very many stores actively encourage their young book-lovers to write as well. Said Norman, “One thing I’ve seen, taking so many authors to schools, is that whenever an author asks a bunch of kids, ‘How many of you like to write? How many of you like to draw?’ every hand goes up.”

The contest, she explained, is a way to spark young writers’ imaginations going, and get them writing. To participate, writers between 5 and 18 sign up at the counter, where they randomly choose an animal’s name from a hat. Then, using the prompts that accompany that animal in the window, they write a short story between 250 and 1000 words. All stories must be turned in by August 6th, and once favorites are selected Copperfield’s staff, three winners will receive the actual stuffed animal they wrote about. Other prizes will be given out as well, with awards announced on Friday, August 11, during Copperfield’s big Summer Read-Aloud Party, where kids – not just those who participated in the writing contest - are invited to read aloud from anything they choose.

“They can read a joke, read a picture book, read a poem - or read the story they wrote for the contest,” said Norman, who was not sure how many stories she’d receive, and has been pleased that so many local kids have taken the challenge. “Following through on writing a story, especially during the summer, can be hard,” she allowed, “but lots of kids love to tell stories. They love letting their imaginations run wild. And this contest has been a fun way to channel those ideas.”

Last Sunday, during a busy afternoon at the store, Norman said she’d only just received another story, earlier that day.

“A seven-year-old turned her story in,” she said. “She came up, and was really quiet, and she said, in this soft little voice, ‘I changed my animal’s name. Is that alright?’”

It was alright.

Most Popular Stories
Police: Petaluma man arrested after arriving drunk to police interview
Golf cart flips, injures teen near Petaluma
Leghorns just miss state
Lagunitas Brewing Co. makes investment in Michigan brewer
Hit singer-songwriter JD Souther to play the Mystic in Petaluma

“We want the kids to be inspired, but if they take a little license, that’s okay. We got one from a first-grader who picked Freddie the Pig, who loves toothpaste. And he really took that toothpaste thing and ran with it. It was fun.”

As if on cue, a young participant named Eli chose that moment to approach Norman.

“Can I ask you a question about the story-writing contest?” he said. “Is there any flexibility in the details I got? My character is Wilbur the turtle, who likes to cook. I like the turtle idea, but I’ve tried a couple of different ways to make the cooking thing work. It’s not going the way I want. So can I change that to something else?”

After encouraging Eli to try and find a way to at least mention cooking, to show he’d understood the full prompt, she added, “Then go where you’re creativity takes you.”

Asked what drew him to enter the contest, Eli said, “I like to write. I have a lot of fun with it.”

“I want to do more stuff like this,” said Norman, a few minutes later. One idea she’s planning to launch in September, was inspired by a picture book author-and-artist in London who has drawn pictures, on stage in front of young fans, while telling a story, as a live jazz band plays in the background.

“I thought, ‘That’s so cool. It’s making a story come to life, and there’s even a live soundtrack!’” Norman said. “I decided I want to do that here, so we’ve approached Jon Agee, a very popular author and a great guy. Very Tom Hanks-y. So he’s going to do it.”

Agee, who lives in San Francisco, is the author of the picture books “Life on Mars,” “Little Santa,” “It’s Only Stanley,” and many others. On September 10, at 2 p.m., he’ll illustrate some of his own stories, projected onto a screen as he works, while Gio Benedetti and other local musicians from The Brothers Comatose play a live spontaneous soundtrack.

“Jon will draw, and tell the story at the same time,” Norman said of the event that will take place in the large community space next door to Della Fattoria.

“We’re calling it Joyful Noise,” Norman said. “If it works, I can invite other illustrators and other musicians to team up, doing the same thing, in the future. Maybe we’ll inspire some kids to try illustrating their own stories, too.”

Who knows? Ten years from now, the next bestselling picture book could be titled “Frannie: the Pig Who Loved Toothpaste,” or “Wilbur Turtle Doesn’t Like to Cook.”

“That’s how it all begins,” Norman added. “Every successful author got inspired somehow. I would love it if these activities were that kind of inspiration for some of our local kids, too.”

(Contact David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Most Popular Stories
Golf cart flips, injures teen near Petaluma
Sonoma County issues toxic algae warning for Russian River beaches
Petaluma explores new tax measures
Why all the cops at the meeting of SRJC’s bond panel?
Police: Petaluma man arrested after arriving drunk to police interview
Sonoma County congressmen slam Trump’s military transgender ban
Leghorns just miss state
Lagunitas Brewing Co. makes investment in Michigan brewer