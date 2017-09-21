El Dia de los Muertos coordinators Abraham Solar and Margo Gallagher

What do you like most about how Petaluma celebrates Dia de los Muertos?

Abraham Solar remembers celebrating his first Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) when he was a third-grader in Mexico City.

“We visited my grandmother’s grave to say a few words and keep her in our lives,” recalls Abraham. “I remember standing by her bedside when she was dying from the breast cancer that spread everywhere, and El Dia de los Muertos gave me the opportunity to be near her again. It was a love connection. We kids used to play around the gravesite in the fresh air and sunshine. It was a fun day. At home, my mother made a home altar for her dad — the Grandfather who I wouldn’t remember otherwise, since he died when I was one. She would set out his favorite candy, his favorite drinks, some flowers and a bowl of salt.”

Honored as Petaluma’s 2017 “Citizen of the Year” by the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce and the Argus Courier, Abraham wears many hats locally. He is Director of Hispanic Outreach for St. Vincent de Paul church, is involved with many community organizations, and dances with his wife and oldest son in the Petalulma Paquiyollotzin Ballet Folklorico. Seventeen years ago, Abraham started making sure the tradition of celebrating El Dia de los Muertos with community altars would became part of Petaluma’s multi-cultural identity.

“Since we celebrate for over a month,” he says, “and include such a large number of people, we’re the largest festival outside Mexico.”

This year, the celebrating starts Sept. 30 with an afternoon altar-making workshop by the Quintas family from Oaxaca, at the Petaluma Historical Museum. The next four weeks include a number of related events — a Health Fair at St. Vincent’s Church, a reception featuring Bay Area Latino artists including master wood sculptor Jesus Sosa with his whimsical, brightly painted and beaded animals and fantastic creatures (alejbrijes), and a sugar skull decorating workshop at SRJC/Petaluma, plus tours of altars and themed artwork displayed throughout the downtown, poetry readings at the museum, and a candlelight Giant Puppet procession through the downtown area, ending with live music, a performance by Ballet Folklorico and Aztec dancers, and of course plenty of food, art and children’s activities. (For more information, check out El Dia de los Muertos Facebook page).

The sheer size of the celebration requires the participation of hundreds of dedicated volunteers who, as the artist, writer and hospice worker Margo Gallagher explains, are very passionate about what they do.

“It’s not easy to bring your dead loved ones downtown and share them with Petaluma,” she says.

Margo has been helping to facilitate this celebration for a decade. She originally got involved as a way to process her own grief over the close-together deaths of her mother, her firefighter husband, and her 18-year-old son.

“I noticed the altars in several shop windows downtown, and thought this was wonderful,” Margo recalls. “Marjorie Helm asked me if I wanted to do an altar, and after some time to consider, I said ‘Yes.’ It was a very good decision, and I was able to remember with fondness how my mother and I would travel to Mexico when I was a little girl. I loved wearing those long, colorfully embroidered dresses, and visiting the plazas in the different towns.”

She's been involved with the Petaluma event ever since.