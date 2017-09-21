HELPING OUT: Hurricane relief, animal rescue services, new emergency equipment and more

Helping Out is the Argus-Courier’s new bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need and locally-based non-profits. Planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdsourcing campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

“When disaster strikes, people want to help,” says Ray McClendon, lead chaplain for the local organization The Chaplains of Petaluma Police and Fire. “And when it’s a disaster of epic proportions, like what’s happened in Texas and Florida, it makes people think, ‘What if it happened to us? How would we want the rest of country to act?’ ”

It’s that inspiration that has led the Petaluma’s police department and fire department chaplains to step forward to collect funds to help out the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Donations in any amount, preferably checks, are being taken during normal business hours at the Petaluma Police Department. For the time being, funds will be sent twice a week to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Organization, a major operator in the charitable distribution of emergency goods to those suffering from various disasters around the country.

“There are a lot of charitable groups that take donations on line,” says McClendon, known to most as Chaplain Mac. “But some people don’t trust the internet, so we’re taking donations ourselves, in person, at the police department. But please tell people not to call the department about this. They’re busy serving the public. Any questions should be directed to me at my own cell number.”

That number is below.

McClendon is a retired Church of Christ minister (until two years ago, serving the Sonoma Mountain Parkway congregation full time), and a chaplain with the Petaluma Police Department. According to McClendon, the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort has been doing this kind of charity work for twenty years, and has already sent several semi-trucks loaded with supplies to Houston, with supplies now on their way to Florida as well. The trucks contain emergency boxes full of food, new clothing, emergency and hygiene supplies, cleaning supplies, and infant supplies.

“The boxes go directly to the areas where people are hurting,” he says, noting that 85 percent of all donations to Church of Christ Disaster Relief go to the purchase and distribution of those boxes, with 15 percent used to operate a small five-person staff and a warehouse in Nashville, Tennessee.

“If people would prefer to donate to another charity, the Red Cross or the Salvation Army, they can make out a check to those organizations, and we’ll forward them to those charities. This effort isn’t about any one group or organization. It’s about helping people in need.”

How Can I Help? Drop off checks made out to Church of Christ Disaster Relief, at the Petlauma Police Department., 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. Mark envelope to “chaplains.” Questions? Call Chaplain Mac at (707) 360-7468

FRIENDS OF THE PETALUMA RIVER – SONGS OF THE KLAMATH

Saturday, September 23, 6:30 p.m.

What’s happening? Continuing her exploration of the connection between the arts and the environment, Petaluma singer-songwriter-farmer Ismay present the premiere of her long-in-the-works documentary “Songs of the Klamath.” Combining original music, photography and footage of her journey on horseback along the Klamath, the short film will be screened, and Ismay will be singing songs from the film, and discussing the adventure of bringing this project to life. She will be joined by the acoustic duo Quiles and Cloud.

Who does it help? The event is a fundraiser for Friends of the Petaluma River, a non-profit founded to connect Petalumans to the River and the Petaluma Watershed. FriendsofthePetalumaRiver.org.