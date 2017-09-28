CENTERPIECE: A close shave in Petaluma

As we grow older, some of us develop a strong desire to conquer our fears.

Be it a recently retired businesswoman skydiving for the first time, or a newly single dad deciding to take up yoga, we all have fears that sometimes need to be faced — before it’s too late.

Like everyone, I confess that I have such fears.

Some are rational — dying alone, snakes, the intersection of East Washington and McDowell from 4-7 p.m. — and others are not at all rational.

Barbers, for example.

Specifically, barbers who do hot shaves.

See, I’ve long held a desire to get myself a genuine, old-fashioned hot shave, at an actual barbershop. But fearing the thought of a complete stranger coming near my face (and throat) with a straight razor, I’ve never followed through and actually allowed myself the experience.

The hot shave has long held a rather dubious position in pop culture, starting with the grisly legend of “Sweeney Todd” who — before he’d inspired a successful Broadway play and a mediocre Johnny Depp movie — first appeared as a barbarously villainous barber in an 1846 production of a Victorian ”penny dreadful.”

Then there are any number of Bad Barber-themed Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Three Stooges films, a cinematic tradition that reaches all the way to memorable razor-themed moments in Clint Eastwood’s “High Plains Drifter” and 2012’s excellent James Bond film “Skyfall,” two movies in which hot shaves are not exactly a relaxing endeavor.

For me, all of these images, grouped together, have taken the otherwise attractive notion of being tipped back in a chair, eyes covered with a hot towel — as a hovering barber slowly opens a long, straight razor to give me a shave — and made it fairly terrifying. Regardless of such concerns, I recently decided to set all of these fears behind me, grow out my beard for a full month and conquer my years-long fear of this iconic and historic experience.

Actually locating a local barber to do the deed, however, was an unexpected challenge. I initially imagined having one of Petaluma’s longest tenured barbers do my shave. But it turns out, these gentlemen don’t do them.

Art’s Barber Shop, at 18 Liberty St., does offer a beard trim, as does Norm’s Barber Shop, next door to Mario and John’s. I was unable to track down either Al or son Vaughn, at Al’s Barber Shop and Used Cars on Petaluma Boulevard. I have heard rumors that the Boulevard Barbers and Shaving Parlour, next to Gales Central Club — a somewhat newer shop opened by Sara Sass — does do hot shaves. A blend of scheduling conflicts and the like have prevented me from confirming those rumors in person, however.

After a number of other dead-ends and false reports, I’d started to give up hope that the certified, old school hot shave even still existed in our, umm, neck of the woods.

Finally, I acted on a tip about straight razors being used to clean up necklines at Petaluma Plaza Barber Shop. I gave them a call, and again was disappointed — OK, maybe a little relieved to learn they also don’t do full-on hot shaves. But in an act of true, old-fashioned Petaluma neighborliness, the owner of the place, Anita Morris, gave me the number of a barber she was quite certain does still offer a classic, archetypal hot shave.