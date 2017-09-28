s
CENTERPIECE: A close shave in Petaluma

DON LEWIS

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | September 28, 2017, 8:59AM

| Updated 6 hours ago.

As we grow older, some of us develop a strong desire to conquer our fears.

Be it a recently retired businesswoman skydiving for the first time, or a newly single dad deciding to take up yoga, we all have fears that sometimes need to be faced — before it’s too late.

Like everyone, I confess that I have such fears.

Some are rational — dying alone, snakes, the intersection of East Washington and McDowell from 4-7 p.m. — and others are not at all rational.

Barbers, for example.

Specifically, barbers who do hot shaves.

See, I’ve long held a desire to get myself a genuine, old-fashioned hot shave, at an actual barbershop. But fearing the thought of a complete stranger coming near my face (and throat) with a straight razor, I’ve never followed through and actually allowed myself the experience.

The hot shave has long held a rather dubious position in pop culture, starting with the grisly legend of “Sweeney Todd” who — before he’d inspired a successful Broadway play and a mediocre Johnny Depp movie — first appeared as a barbarously villainous barber in an 1846 production of a Victorian ”penny dreadful.”

Then there are any number of Bad Barber-themed Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Three Stooges films, a cinematic tradition that reaches all the way to memorable razor-themed moments in Clint Eastwood’s “High Plains Drifter” and 2012’s excellent James Bond film “Skyfall,” two movies in which hot shaves are not exactly a relaxing endeavor.

For me, all of these images, grouped together, have taken the otherwise attractive notion of being tipped back in a chair, eyes covered with a hot towel — as a hovering barber slowly opens a long, straight razor to give me a shave — and made it fairly terrifying. Regardless of such concerns, I recently decided to set all of these fears behind me, grow out my beard for a full month and conquer my years-long fear of this iconic and historic experience.

Actually locating a local barber to do the deed, however, was an unexpected challenge. I initially imagined having one of Petaluma’s longest tenured barbers do my shave. But it turns out, these gentlemen don’t do them.

Art’s Barber Shop, at 18 Liberty St., does offer a beard trim, as does Norm’s Barber Shop, next door to Mario and John’s. I was unable to track down either Al or son Vaughn, at Al’s Barber Shop and Used Cars on Petaluma Boulevard. I have heard rumors that the Boulevard Barbers and Shaving Parlour, next to Gales Central Club — a somewhat newer shop opened by Sara Sass — does do hot shaves. A blend of scheduling conflicts and the like have prevented me from confirming those rumors in person, however.

After a number of other dead-ends and false reports, I’d started to give up hope that the certified, old school hot shave even still existed in our, umm, neck of the woods.

Finally, I acted on a tip about straight razors being used to clean up necklines at Petaluma Plaza Barber Shop. I gave them a call, and again was disappointed — OK, maybe a little relieved to learn they also don’t do full-on hot shaves. But in an act of true, old-fashioned Petaluma neighborliness, the owner of the place, Anita Morris, gave me the number of a barber she was quite certain does still offer a classic, archetypal hot shave.

Cue the evaporation of my final excuse for not experiencing that much-feared and yet long-hoped-for all-American grooming maneuver. And cue Kati Andre, owner and operator of A Barber Shop with Style in Petaluma (5320 Redwood Hwy. N.). Like Morris — who was the first female barber in Petaluma when she started out decades ago — Andre is a female barber in a business largely dominated by men.

Upon entering her shop, I immediately knew I’d found the place I was looking for. A Barber Shop with Style is adorned with all the classic ephemera and doo-dads one would expect in a classic barbershop, from antique shaving bowls and brushes placed hear-and-there, to dirty joke books in the waiting area — and numerous photos detailing what turns out to be 18 years in business for Andre. Even her barber chair was so “original” it still has an ashtray compartment on the arm.

As a delaying tactic, I asked her why she decided to become a barber, rather than the typical societal expectation that men are barbers and women are hairdressers.

“Well originally I didn’t want to be a barber,” Andre admitted, with a gentle laugh. “I only went to barber school because my best friend’s dad was a barber, and she was going to go.”

But, she says, she ended up loving it. After graduating, Andre officially entered the barber trade at Pete’s Barber Shop, in Novato, which opened in 1923 and is still running today. In 1999, she opened her current shop.

With my mind somewhat at ease, having employed the auspices of journalism to suss out the history of the person who would soon be wielding a blade near near my throat, I settled in for a long overdue haircut.

Andre is a skilled barber, and — even though I don’t have nearly as much hair as I used to — the ensuing haircut, performed at my standard number-2 clipper setting, with a few additional snips of the scissors, was fast and no-nonsense.

More importantly, it looked great.

It was then that hot towels began to be soaked, and soapy lather was carefully warmed. While waiting, Andre used clippers to remove the bulk of my beard and moustache. As if on cue, “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Croft materialized on the radio, as Andre wrapped my face in a nice, hot towel, and left it on for about two minutes.

Andre lathered my face and neck and reapplied the hot towel. This happened twice more, and I began to really relax. Andre applied a combination of Jojoba oil and Vitamin E to my face, and I relaxed even further into a lovely facial massage that lasted about ten minutes. Andre explained that the oils are, in her words, “the secret to avoiding nicks and cuts.” I really enjoyed the unexpected massage that made the next step much easier to allow.

Yes, after one last hot towel wrap, it was finally time for me to stare my stubborn fear in its razor-sharp eyes.

It was hot shave time.

To this point, Andre had been an excellent small-talk conversationalist, but now she became quiet and focused, and her hot shave technique was skilled and, dare I say, artistic.

A gentle swipe here, a long stroke there, a gentle tipping of the head to get harder to reach places. I could tell she had done this hundreds of times as she cleared away stubble before re-lathering for another pass and a final “water shave,” as the pièce de résistance.

And then, it was over.

Days later my face is still smooth and I must admit, the hot shave is a treat I can definitely see myself enjoying again in the future, maybe a few times a year. The total cost for the shave and haircut was a mere $36, and lasted slightly over an hour. As Andre added, just before I left, “Two things I love are people, and working with my hands.”

After finally being treated to an hour-plus of first-class “manscaping,” I can confidently say I’ve officially conquered my fear of the hot shave.

Now, on to yoga.

