s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

CINEMA TOAST

GIL MANSERGH

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | September 22, 2017, 3:23PM

| Updated 11 hours ago.

TWO TRAINS RUNNIN’ (NR)

Directed by: Samuel D. Pollard

In June of 1964, a couple of musicologists, one from Berkeley and one from Cambridge, headed South in search of two elusive blues singers named Skip James and Son House. At the same time, throngs of college students travelled to Mississippi as part of the historic Civil Rights and voter registration event labelled “Freedom Summer.” Three of those activists - Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, and James Chaney - were murdered by the KKK. Documentarian Samuel D. Pollard masterfully weaves these stories together with a voice-over narration read by Common, punctuated by the blues of Skip James and Son House.

4 pieces of ‘here is how documentaries should be made’ toast

STRONGER (R)

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Clancy Brown, Miranda Richardson, Frankie Shaw

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Jeff Bauman entered the Boston Marathon to impress a girl named Erin - and lost his legs to a terrorist’s bomb. His obnoxious family were on the sidelines yelling him on, and they continue to scream at each other throughout the film. In contrast, Erin’s demeanor is reserved. She dumped Jeff before the race, was wary of meeting him at the finish line, and is challenged by his double amputation. In addition, two other issues take center stage. The unflinchingly realistic portrayal of Jeff’s recuperation, and the constant pressure exerted by the Boston community to have Jeff become their “poster boy” for the “Boston Strong” mantra.

3-1/2 pieces of ‘Gyllenhaal is triumphant’ toast

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE (PG)

Starring the voices of: Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Michael Pena

Directed by: Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan

I had no idea what “Ninjago” meant, so I expected the word was made-up, like “Jumanji” and “Hagen-Das.” Turns out, the movie is based on a Cartoon Network TV show featuring Lego Ninjas that’s been running since 2011! No matter, the film needs to stand on its own to earn the critical kudos and box office receipts of “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Batman Movie” - and it doesn’t. The failure lies in the lack of dynamic tension between Lloyd, the hero (voice of Dave Franco) and Garmadon, the villain (voiced by Justin Theroux). Part of the problem may be that seven screenwriters are listed (never a good sign) and numerous close-ups of Lego character’s faces abound. They try hard, but the little guys are just too plastic to convey nuanced emotions.

2 pieces of ‘just too plastic’ toast

BRAD’S STATUS(R)

Starring: Ben Stiller, Austin Abrams, Jenna Fischerm, Shazi Raja, Michael Sheen, Jermaine Clement, Mike White, Luke Wilson

Directed by: Mike White

A mid-life crisis faces Brad Sloan (Ben Stiller) when he takes his teen son on a college tour. Brad is a Tufts grad, and although by any measure he is successful, he believes he lacks the Status (with a capital “S”) of his college buddies. The audience gets to see Brad’s perception of his friends’ status in slo-mo vignettes. Just before we grow tired of Brad’s neurotic obsessions, writer/director Mike White manages to provide a transformational and very satisfying conclusion.

3 pieces of ‘based on Mike White’s own neurotic impulses’ toast

Most Popular Stories
Mom arrested for Petaluma crash that killed daughters
Take a look at the wildlife lurking in Sonoma County’s backyard
Homebrewers prep for Petaluma competition
Scouts show Sonoma County about disaster preparedness at fair
2 injured in head-on crash in Petaluma

MARIE CURIE: THE COURAGE OF KNOWLEDGE (NR)

Starring: Karolina Gruszka, Arieh Worthhalter, Charles Berling, Piotr Glowacki

Directed by: Marie Noelle

Marie Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, and eight years later, she garnered one more. This film attempts to tell the story of the physicist’s life during the years between these two awards. Her husband (and co-Nobel Prize winner) is killed in a traffic accident, and the grieving widow and mother of two must cope with the new realities. Her work and very existence is challenged by the patriarchy, and the criticism explodes when Marie begins an affair with a married colleague. Noelle’s version of Marie is that of a beautiful proto-feminist proud of her achievements and striving to elevate scientific discoveries into life-saving medical techniques. In the end, the 1943 Greer Garson film is much more engaging.

1-1/2 pieces of ‘heads off in too many directions’ toast

(See things differently? Share your views with Gil Mansergh at gilmansergh@comcast.net)

Most Popular Stories
Mom arrested for Petaluma crash that killed daughters
Take a look at the wildlife lurking in Sonoma County’s backyard
Homebrewers prep for Petaluma competition
Fabulous facial hair of the 1800s in Sonoma County
Calling all Ghosts (and/or writers)
Commuters find joys, pains of using new SMART rail system
Hoping to help housing shortage, 3 Sonoma County companies team to promote granny units
Scouts show Sonoma County about disaster preparedness at fair