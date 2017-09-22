CINEMA TOAST

TWO TRAINS RUNNIN’ (NR)

Directed by: Samuel D. Pollard

In June of 1964, a couple of musicologists, one from Berkeley and one from Cambridge, headed South in search of two elusive blues singers named Skip James and Son House. At the same time, throngs of college students travelled to Mississippi as part of the historic Civil Rights and voter registration event labelled “Freedom Summer.” Three of those activists - Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, and James Chaney - were murdered by the KKK. Documentarian Samuel D. Pollard masterfully weaves these stories together with a voice-over narration read by Common, punctuated by the blues of Skip James and Son House.

4 pieces of ‘here is how documentaries should be made’ toast

STRONGER (R)

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Clancy Brown, Miranda Richardson, Frankie Shaw

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Jeff Bauman entered the Boston Marathon to impress a girl named Erin - and lost his legs to a terrorist’s bomb. His obnoxious family were on the sidelines yelling him on, and they continue to scream at each other throughout the film. In contrast, Erin’s demeanor is reserved. She dumped Jeff before the race, was wary of meeting him at the finish line, and is challenged by his double amputation. In addition, two other issues take center stage. The unflinchingly realistic portrayal of Jeff’s recuperation, and the constant pressure exerted by the Boston community to have Jeff become their “poster boy” for the “Boston Strong” mantra.

3-1/2 pieces of ‘Gyllenhaal is triumphant’ toast

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE (PG)

Starring the voices of: Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Michael Pena

Directed by: Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan

I had no idea what “Ninjago” meant, so I expected the word was made-up, like “Jumanji” and “Hagen-Das.” Turns out, the movie is based on a Cartoon Network TV show featuring Lego Ninjas that’s been running since 2011! No matter, the film needs to stand on its own to earn the critical kudos and box office receipts of “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Batman Movie” - and it doesn’t. The failure lies in the lack of dynamic tension between Lloyd, the hero (voice of Dave Franco) and Garmadon, the villain (voiced by Justin Theroux). Part of the problem may be that seven screenwriters are listed (never a good sign) and numerous close-ups of Lego character’s faces abound. They try hard, but the little guys are just too plastic to convey nuanced emotions.

2 pieces of ‘just too plastic’ toast

BRAD’S STATUS(R)

Starring: Ben Stiller, Austin Abrams, Jenna Fischerm, Shazi Raja, Michael Sheen, Jermaine Clement, Mike White, Luke Wilson

Directed by: Mike White

A mid-life crisis faces Brad Sloan (Ben Stiller) when he takes his teen son on a college tour. Brad is a Tufts grad, and although by any measure he is successful, he believes he lacks the Status (with a capital “S”) of his college buddies. The audience gets to see Brad’s perception of his friends’ status in slo-mo vignettes. Just before we grow tired of Brad’s neurotic obsessions, writer/director Mike White manages to provide a transformational and very satisfying conclusion.

3 pieces of ‘based on Mike White’s own neurotic impulses’ toast