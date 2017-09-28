HELPING OUT: Upcoming benefits include Jubilee Klezmer concert, Brewster’s pasta feed, and Bocce ball tournament

This column is the Argus-Courier’s new bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

SOUL AND SONG: A BENEFIT FOR DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS

Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHAT’s HAPPENING, AND WHO DOES IT HELP?

Paul Alexander, of the Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble, strongly believes in the spirit of Tikun Olam, an ancient Jewish phrase and spiritual practice meaning, essentially, to repair the world through acts of kindness.

“I’m not a very religious person,” Alexander acknowledges, “but I believe in Tikun Olam.”

He admits he has become deeply moved, over the years, by the suffering of people from war-torn countries all over the world.

“It’s suffering caused by war and all kinds of hostilities, suffering sometimes caused, in part, by actions of the U.S.” he says. “So, we in Jubilee Klezmer were inspired to help out by performing our music as a fundraiser. And who could be a better beneficiary than Doctors without Borders, who risk their lives every day in war torn countries to literally heal broken people.”

On October 1, for the second year in a row, Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble will be hosting a fundraising concert and party titled Soul and Song: A Benefit for the Doctors Without Borders. The event will include food, wine, beer and other refreshments, but will primarily feature Alexander and (clarinet), Sonia Tubridy (accordion), and Richard Saunders (double bass), delivering a high energy concert of Klezmer tunes. Joining them will be Alby Kass singing songs from the Yiddish tradition, and Larry Kass performing haunting, often humorous songs from the Sephardic tradition.

“There will be dancing, too,” Alexander points out. “We’re bringing in Bruce Bierman, a dance instructor coming in from Berkeley. Last year’s event earned over $2500. We hope to do even better than that this year.”

The benefit takes place at the Petaluma Arts Center, with admission being granted on a sliding scale of $20-$50.

“One-hundred percent of the box office will go to Doctors Without Borders,” says Alexander. He adds that proceeds from food and drink sales go to pay back the Arts Center for donating the use of the facility for this event.”

Alexander agrees that it’s both ironic and beautiful to host a benefit for people who are suffering, and to raise money for their aid through singing and dancing.

“Sometimes,” he says, “feeling joy in the face of horror is one more part of how we can heal the world.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Soul and Song takes place Sunday, Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Information on this event can be found at Jubileeklezmer.com.

MIRACLE LEAGUE – FUNDRAISER AT BREWSTERS

Saturday, October 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An evening of food (Pasta! And lots of it!), music (the Time Chime Travelers!) and fun (live and silent auctions, etcetera!), to celebrate what will then be the completion of the new Miracle League special needs playground at Lucchesi Park.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds will go toward Miracle League North Bay, which is completing Phase One of a plan to build a baseball facility for children and adults with special needs. Once completed, it will feature a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that will be able to accommodate wheelchairs and other assistance devices, helping to prevent injuries while creating a fun place to play. Phase one, a playground adjoining the field, is almost complete. In fact, there are work parties on the site scheduled for Thursday, September 28 and Saturday, September 30. To learn more visit MiracleLeagueNorthBay.com or call (707) 494-0928.