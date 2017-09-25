In May of 1934, the author H.P. Lovecraft presented to his friend R.H. Barlow, himself an author, a “manuscripts,” of sorts, he called his “Commonplace Book.” In it were over 200 notes and descriptions and ideas, all for stories he might someday want to write. Unfortunately, he died less than two years later. But the book – and the eerie, sneaky, exciting little notations he left behind in that “book” – still live on.

To mark this year’s upcoming Halloween celebration, the Petaluma Argus-Courier will run several short, scary, fictional ghost stories on Thursday, October 26, just in time to be read (silently or aloud) to prepare us all for October 31. The authors of these stories, if all goes according to plan, will be you, the ever-creative readers (and sometime writers) of Petaluma.

Submitted stories should be no longer than 500 words (sorry!), can be either scary or funny or just plain weird, and must be inspired by one of the following six “prompts,” carefully borrowed from Lovecraft’s Commonplace Book. All stories must be submitted by Friday, October 20, at 5 p.m. Up to five stories will be selected for publication on October 26. Please include your full name, and which prompt you chose to inspire your work of fiction.

Here, from the mind of H.P. Lovecraft, are snippets and shards, to inspire your darkest, funniest, most entertaining imaginings.

(Feel free, by the way, to put a “Petaluma spin” on Lovecraft’s little “suggestion.”)

Please choose one.

1. Narrator walks along unfamiliar country road – comes to a strange region of the unreal.

2. Man makes appointment with friend. Dies. Body keeps appointment.

3. Hideous sound in the dark.

4. Man followed by invisible thing.

5. Catacombs discovered beneath a city (in America?).

6. What hatches from a promordial egg.

Send your finished story to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@earthlink.net