OUT AND ABOUT IN PETALUMA

Watch rowers perform at their peak

Rowing crews from across the country will be in Petaluma this Sunday, competing in the annual Wine Country Rowing Classic Regatta, which takes place on our very own beloved tidal slough, aka the Petaluma River. Rowers at all levels will be competing in boats ranging in size from small to large, from singles to multi-rower, all launching from the Marina to begin at the starting point (near Gillardi’s), from which they will race back toward the Marina. The best spot for watching this massive water-born extravaganza is at Shollenberger Park. Events begin as early as 6 a.m., and will continue most of the day.

Art Trails sneak peek

Art Trails doesn’t officially launch until the middle of October, but if you’re a fan and would relish a sneak peek, you should know that the Sebastopol Center for the Arts is hosting an Art Trails Preview Exhibit, from Sept. 28 until Oct. 22. The show features the work of all 141 participating Art Trails artists, many of which are from Petaluma and Penngrove. An opening reception takes place Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be open Tuesdays through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and weekends from 1-4 p.m. The Center for the Arts is at 282 S. High Street in Sebastopol.

Best breakfast you’ll have all week

At the annual Petaluma Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast, expect to feast on more than mere flapjacks. The sumptuous morning meal will indeed feature that fluffiest of fast-breakers, the mighty pancake — butter and syrup optional — but also includes eggs, ham, orange juice, milk and coffee, all served up by your friendly neighborhood volunteer firefighters. The breakfast will be held at the Petaluma Elks Lodge (2105 South McDowell Extension), Sunday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fire trucks, raffle items and the like will be part of the fun. $10 adults, $5 kids 4-10.

Bask in bit of old Celtic musical mystique

As part of the weekly Music in the Garden event at Moj San Gift and Garden Gallery, the Irish trio West of Malarkey will perform old-fashioned jigs, waltzes, airs, reels, and humorous folk tunes. Sunday, Oct. 1, from 2-3:30 p.m. 301 Wilson St.

Watch ‘Anna Karenina,’ hear Mike Traina speak

As SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series continues at the Petaluma campus, the Petaluma Film Alliance presents Joe Wright’s gorgeous cinematic recreation of Tolstoy’s romantic tragedy “Anna Karenina,” starring Keira Knightley. The film starts at 7 p.m. and will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a lecture courtesy of SRJC’s film instructor Mike Traina.

Wednesday, October 4. $6 ($5 for students). The Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

Offer a friendly home brew critique

The Sonoma County Home Brewers Competition enters its third year this month, with a public tasting contest and sampling event that has become one of the area’s most popular beer-themed events of the season. The delicious creations of creative home brewers will be judged by an esteemed panel, and the winners will have a chance to produce that brew for large-scale consumption. Attendees’ votes count as well. In addition to the numerous brews, there will be beer games, food trucks, and samples of foods that go well with beer. Proceeds benefit the city of Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days Parade. Saturday, Oct. 7. 101 North Brewing in the heart of Makers Alley, 1305 Scott Street. Noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door, available at 101 North and at the Petaluma Visitors Center.