s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

THE BUZZ: New COTS logo, dairy science winners, and big surprise from Tom Waits

| September 28, 2017, 8:57AM
| Updated 6 hours ago.

SAME NAME, NEW LOOK: COTS (Committee on the Shelterless) has announced it has a new logo, donated to the local homeless shelter and services organization by The Design Guild, a Petaluma-based marketing and branding company. The clean, sleek design was developed, in part, after reviewing information and ideas gleaned from public surveys and a series of feedback sessions. The new logo, unveiled here, will be rolled out in coming weeks as part of COTS letterhead and informational materials.

SINGING CHIROPRACTOR/DOCTORS WITH A HEART TO BENEFIT COTS: Speaking of COTS. Every year, Dr. Venus Maher – who’s been dubbed “the singing chiropractor,” due to her ssoothing, pontaneous mid-session singing — sets aside a day to offer free adjustments as part of the national Doctor With a Heart event, to be observed this year on Oct. 27. Instead of charging patients, she accepts donations in any amount, and passes them along to a worthy local charity. This year, Maher has elected to set aside the entire month of October as Doctor with a Heart month, focusing on first-time clients (pre-existing clients get a free adjustment on the 27th), and has chosen Petaluma’s COTS as the beneficiary of all donations collected. Appointments required. (707) 792-0202. MaherChiro.com.

Alexandra Gambonini and her Cal Poly ‘Dairy Judging’ tem take first place in national competition: Petaluman Alexandra Gambonini, a dairy science major at Cal Poly, was part of the academic team that took the first place prize on Sept. 18 at the All American Dairy Show, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Out of fourteen teams representing the top dairy and animal science programs in the U.S., the Cal Poly team won for “Oral Reasons,” and took fourth place overall. During the competition, teams judged ten classes of cattle, and then delivered oral “reasons” on four or five of the classes. Gambonini herself took the individual first place prize for her oral reasons on Guernseys, and fourth place for Ayrshires. On Oct. 2, Gambonini and the team head to Madison, Wisconsin to compete again at the World Dairy Expo, the largest national exposition of its kind.

Tom Waits and Charlie Musselwhite made a smooth suprise appearance at Lagunitas Brewing Co.: Earlier this month, during the packed Mavis Staples concert at Lagunitas Brewing Company’s miniature outdoor amphitheater, the musical legend was surprised by none other than Tom Waits, taking his first known break from a two-year live-performance hiatus, to join Staples in a rendition of the classic “Respect Yourself.”

Not long after, harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite appeared as well, joining in to the delight of the crowd - and the obvious joy of Mavis Staples herself.

Petaluma Pete celebrates ten years of tickling the ivories for downtown music-lovers: It’s been over ten years since John Maher — aka Petaluma Pete — first began playing his rolling stand-up piano for the entertainment and amusement of downtown passersby.

Mayor David Glass read aloud a proclamation at the Sept. 11 City Council meeting, naming Sept. 15 as Petaluma Pete Day.

It’s a fitting tribute to an artist who’s become an icon of Petaluma’s old-time historical significance and modern self-starting eccentricity and ingenuity. Congratulations John!

Italian for dinner: On Thursday, Sept. 14, Petaluma’s WORK co-working and conference rental operation played host to a group of visiting Italian business people, eager to hear from a number of local entrepreneurs and business owners about their experiences living, working and building a business in Northern California (and Petaluma in particular).

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma police seek carjacking suspect
East Petaluma neighborhood rises from ashes
Mom jailed in daughters’ crash deaths in Petaluma has cancer
Cyclist, 74, killed in collision west of Petaluma
Picturesque Country Estate On The Market In Petaluma For $1.2M

According to local PR professional Danielle Bolla, during the meeting, the two groups discussed the importance of being inspired by the local culture, and strategies for keeping valuable talent close to home.

Nominations open for tenth annual Sonoma County Poet Laureate: Know a local poet you think is deserving of one of the highest honors a wordsmith can achieve? Sonoma County’s Poet Laureate Selection Committee is now accepting nominations for the county’s tenth Poet Laureate. Candidates must reside in Sonoma County, must have produced a critically acclaimed body of work, and must have demonstrated a strong commitment to the literary arts in Sonoma County. The County’s current laureate is Iris Jamahl Dunkle, now approaching the end of her two year term. Once named, the Laureate will participate in readings and official ceremonies for a term of two years, and will receive a $1000 stipend. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 7, and once selected by the committee, the new Poet Laureate will be announced in December. Submission requirements and information can be found on line at Sebarts.org, or by writing to Cynthia Stefenoni at Cynthia@sebastopolfilm.org.

Transcendance Theater Company tickets now on sale for 2018: The talented troupe of Broadway-seasoned actors, singers, and dancers known as Transcendence Theater Company — which annually presents the best attended summer shows in all of Sonoma County — has unveiled its 2018 season, and announced that early-bird tickets are now on sale. The company’s Spring show will be themed Ladies of Broadway, and will run March 24 & 25 at Luther Burbank Center. The summertime Broadway Under the Stars series, at Jack London State Historic Park, begins June 15 (through July 1) with Stairway to Paradise, followed by Fantastical Family Night (July 14 and 15), Shall We Dance (Aug. 3-19), and concluding with its Gala Celebration (Sept. 7-9). Tickets can be purchased at Transcendencetheatre.org.

(Have a BUZZ item to suggest? Write David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Most Popular Stories
Sheriff: Petaluma man found with cache of child porn
Petaluma police seek carjacking suspect
Mom jailed in daughters’ crash deaths in Petaluma has cancer
East Petaluma neighborhood rises from ashes
The Soul Section puts the ‘fun’ in funk
Cyclist, 74, killed in collision west of Petaluma
Petaluma seeks solutions to housing crisis
TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Recalling the Argus-Courier newsroom of the 1980s