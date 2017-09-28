THE BUZZ: New COTS logo, dairy science winners, and big surprise from Tom Waits

SAME NAME, NEW LOOK: COTS (Committee on the Shelterless) has announced it has a new logo, donated to the local homeless shelter and services organization by The Design Guild, a Petaluma-based marketing and branding company. The clean, sleek design was developed, in part, after reviewing information and ideas gleaned from public surveys and a series of feedback sessions. The new logo, unveiled here, will be rolled out in coming weeks as part of COTS letterhead and informational materials.

SINGING CHIROPRACTOR/DOCTORS WITH A HEART TO BENEFIT COTS: Speaking of COTS. Every year, Dr. Venus Maher – who’s been dubbed “the singing chiropractor,” due to her ssoothing, pontaneous mid-session singing — sets aside a day to offer free adjustments as part of the national Doctor With a Heart event, to be observed this year on Oct. 27. Instead of charging patients, she accepts donations in any amount, and passes them along to a worthy local charity. This year, Maher has elected to set aside the entire month of October as Doctor with a Heart month, focusing on first-time clients (pre-existing clients get a free adjustment on the 27th), and has chosen Petaluma’s COTS as the beneficiary of all donations collected. Appointments required. (707) 792-0202. MaherChiro.com.

Alexandra Gambonini and her Cal Poly ‘Dairy Judging’ tem take first place in national competition: Petaluman Alexandra Gambonini, a dairy science major at Cal Poly, was part of the academic team that took the first place prize on Sept. 18 at the All American Dairy Show, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Out of fourteen teams representing the top dairy and animal science programs in the U.S., the Cal Poly team won for “Oral Reasons,” and took fourth place overall. During the competition, teams judged ten classes of cattle, and then delivered oral “reasons” on four or five of the classes. Gambonini herself took the individual first place prize for her oral reasons on Guernseys, and fourth place for Ayrshires. On Oct. 2, Gambonini and the team head to Madison, Wisconsin to compete again at the World Dairy Expo, the largest national exposition of its kind.

Tom Waits and Charlie Musselwhite made a smooth suprise appearance at Lagunitas Brewing Co.: Earlier this month, during the packed Mavis Staples concert at Lagunitas Brewing Company’s miniature outdoor amphitheater, the musical legend was surprised by none other than Tom Waits, taking his first known break from a two-year live-performance hiatus, to join Staples in a rendition of the classic “Respect Yourself.”

Not long after, harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite appeared as well, joining in to the delight of the crowd - and the obvious joy of Mavis Staples herself.

Petaluma Pete celebrates ten years of tickling the ivories for downtown music-lovers: It’s been over ten years since John Maher — aka Petaluma Pete — first began playing his rolling stand-up piano for the entertainment and amusement of downtown passersby.

Mayor David Glass read aloud a proclamation at the Sept. 11 City Council meeting, naming Sept. 15 as Petaluma Pete Day.

It’s a fitting tribute to an artist who’s become an icon of Petaluma’s old-time historical significance and modern self-starting eccentricity and ingenuity. Congratulations John!

Italian for dinner: On Thursday, Sept. 14, Petaluma’s WORK co-working and conference rental operation played host to a group of visiting Italian business people, eager to hear from a number of local entrepreneurs and business owners about their experiences living, working and building a business in Northern California (and Petaluma in particular).