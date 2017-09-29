MUSIC: Petaluma’s Stefanie Keys to headline first-ever pro-sobriety music festival

Fun comes in all shapes and sizes.

For musician Stefanie Keys, it comes clean and sober. Sobriety, she points out – especially when weighed against the devastation of addiction - is a full-on blast.

“It’s true! It’s true! In my experience, people in recovery tend to be having a whole a lot of fun,” says Keys. “We’ve lost our lives, and have somehow gotten them back. Now we’re ready to party.”

With a laugh, she adds, “We’ve just learned how to party without the drugs and alcohol.”

Keys, now a resident of Marin, lived for many years in Petaluma, a town she recalls fondly and always enjoys returning to for a gig now and then.

“Petaluma has always be a very important place, for me,” she says. “It’s a very supportive town, and there were times I really needed that.”

Formerly of Big Brother and the Holding Company - with whom she toured for five years – Keys now fronts The Stefanie Keys Band. On the weekend of Oct. 13-15, she and her group will be headlining the inaugural Clean and Sober Music Fest, at the Mendocino Fairgrounds, in the tiny town of Booneville. Though such events have sprung up here and there around the country, and in Europe, the Booneville festival will be the first in this area.

“It’s basically just a darned good idea,” says Jeffrey Trotter, producer of the festival, explaining his decision to produce the event. The festival is being underwritten by a couple of large anonymous donations from folks he’s associated with since his days running Shakespeare at Stinson, no longer operating but fondly remembered. “After 20 years of sobriety myself, I recognized a need for this kind of thing,” he says, “and I thought, ‘I know enough about producing from my years doing theater, and I know plenty of Clean and sober bands. I’m just going to take a chance and do this, and see what happens.”

It’s all part of a trend to provide more types of events for people eager to have fun, without the constant presence of alcohol and drugs that exist at so many music festivals.

“Sobriety is growing by leaps and bounds,” says Trotter. “The Grateful Dead always had clean and sober areas at their concerts. There are clean and sober sections at Burning Man. But there aren’t that many festivals where the WHOLE THING is clean and sober.”

It was extremely easy, he says, to sell the idea to bands.

Says Trotter, “One group, The Real Sarahs, the minute I told them about it, they said, ‘We LOVE playing for sober crowds. It’s so much more fun to play when the focus is on the music, and not just on getting wasted.”

In addition to the Real Sarahs and The Stefanie Keys Band, the line-up also includes Deep Blue Jam, and the Cole Tate Band, plus an appearance by Kevin Griffin, an acclaime clean-and-sober Buddhist. At the adjoining campground, where many attendees will be staying before, during, and after the festival, there will be special public AA meetings and other group activities.

“Basically, it’s going to be a lot of very grateful people, having a really good time together,” says Keys, who adds that she’s been in recovery for 16 years, “And the music? The music’s going to be off the chain!”