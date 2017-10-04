Sarah Vowell brings the talk to Petaluma

“I was doing a public library event in New York,” explains writer-and-social commentator Sarah Vowell, calling up from NYC to discuss her upcoming Petaluma appearance at the inaugural Wine Country Spoken Word Fest, “and I had planned to talk about the formation of the Massachusetts Bay colony.”

Vowell - best known for her work as a contributor to NPR radio’s “This American Life,” and as the voice of Violet Incredible in the Pixar film “The Incredibles” - is the bestselling author of several books that take an accessible, wry, and frequently hilarious look at American history. That she has a knack for making people laugh in those books, and during her acclaimed live “performances,” can cause folks to mistake her for a kind of MENSA-nerd stand-up comedian.

“When I arrived at the library,” she continues, “there was this sign announcing the event, and I guess it was part of a series or something, because the sign said, ‘Funny Women,’ in these great big letters.”

There is a pause, during which one can almost hear Vowell’s eyes rolling.

“‘Funny Women!’” she continues. “I was so angry I immediately dropped what I was going to do — which, I admit, would have had some funny bits in it — and instead I did 90 minutes on the Protestant Reformation. ‘Funny Women’ was just such a condescending, weirdly sexist way of being portrayed, when all I wanted to talk about the founding of Boston.”

Asked how the audience responded to her improvised lecture on Protestantism, Vowell pauses before replying, “Well, it was Brooklyn, so they loved it.”

Vowell is at the forefront of a national movement that has firmly embraced the stripped-down punk-rockish power of simple, well-delivered oratory. Podcasts are huge, from things like “WTF with Marc Maron” and “Drunk Ex-Pastors” to more elaborate offerings like “Kick-Ass News,” and the crime-busting phenomenon “Serial” - even though most of them are little more than people talking

Fueled by the enormous success of “The Moth” — a traveling show made up of regular people telling true stories on stage — story swap performances are all the rage, including Petaluma’s own monthly West Side Stories competition, which has sold out every show for the last three years. When you add the rise of Ted Talks, poetry slams, storytelling festivals and the like, it’s clear that spoken word, as an art form, has become a very big deal in this country. Demographically, its popularity cuts a wide swath across age barriers, enticing millennials, hipsters, luddites, techies, and baby boomers alike.

“There sure does seem to be a whole lot yacking going on these days,” agrees Vowell.

Coinciding with the release of the book “Best American Non-Required Reading 2017,” which Vowell edited — and with the June, 2018 release of “Incredibles 2” lurking in the distance — Vowell comes to down at a very busy time. Constantly in demand as a speaker, she also writes for a number of publications. Her most recent book, “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States,” has become a book group staple, and she’s currently busy on an as-yet-unnamed book, to be released sometime next year or so.

Vowell’s Wine Country Spoken Word Fest appearance takes place Saturday night, Oct. 14, at the Mystic Theater, where she’ll be joined by West Virginia’s award-winning storyteller Bil Lepp and the hip-hop poet Steven Connell, the latter two scheduled for other events throughout the day.