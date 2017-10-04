THURSDAY

The Green

Appearing with Durand Jones & the Indications, The Green hits the Mystic this weekend with a powerful explosion of sonic-fused musical iconography, from late 70s roots and modern rock-pop to indigenous Hawaiian surf-folk and a smattering of English-influenced rock-and-reggae. Your head will spin, your feet will move, and your mind will be blown. The Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. $27. 8:30 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

SNOW THA PRODUCT

Born in San Jose as Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza, she is known on stage as Snow Tha Product, smoking her way through Petaluma this weekend on her national tour. Her rapid-style word-wielding hip-hop anthems have won her a following up and down the state and across the country. The Phoenix Theater, 210 E. Washington St. Tickets $20-$60, Show at 8 p.m. ThePhoenixTheater.com

SATURDAY

WHISKERINO

The 2017 Petaluma Whiskerino Beard and Mustache Contest returns to the Phoenix Theater this weekend for another highly competitive celebration of hirsute hairiness and chin-blanketing opulence. Presented by the Petaluma Brothers of the Brush, this all-ages, family friendly contest begins at 2 p.m., for early beard-gawkers, with the contest itself beginning at 3 p.m. All celebrants, scruffy, shaved smooth and otherwise, are invited to the after-party at Lagunitas Brewing Company. $5-$10. The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. PetalumaWhiskerino.com.

HOT START

From Marin County comes this mighty ensemble of propulsively hard-rocking reggae-and-funk rebels, hitting the guitar riffs and the catchy hooks like happy kids playing whack-a-mole, only with significantly better precision. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. No cover. Twin OaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

MAC AND CHEESE CHALLENGE

It’s an old saying. Hot macaroni and melted cheese go together like cuddly animals and lonely people. Which is why this annual fundraiser for Petaluma Animal Services Center has become such a huge success, as competitors attempt to tantalize the judges with their own spin on the single greatest culinary combination in the history of food. Visitors can taste for themselves, beginning at 1 p.m., with judging at 3:15 and winners announced at 3:45. Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell. Blvd. Eater tickets $25, and Eater-and-Drinker tickets (did we mention there will be beer and wine?) are $40. Get your tickets in advance, if possible. Macandcheesechallenge.com.

SHELBY, TEXAS

Named (in part) for a real place neither of the founding members has ever been to, this fast-rising Bay Area country-rock band is Shelby Lanterman of Napa, and Texas McCauley of San Francisco, and yes, those are their real names. They like their music loud, country and a little bit weird, which may be why they recently headlined the Roswell UFO Festival in New Mexico. They land in Petaluma this weekend at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. show. No cover. Lagunitas.com