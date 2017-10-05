s
s
OUT AND ABOUT IN PETALUMA

Rip City Riders roll again

For its 12th consecutive year, the local chapter of the Rip City Riders — an organization of motorcycle enthusiasts raising money for charitable causes — presents its annual Chilly Billy Fun Run and Hot Rod & Motorcycle Show. It all starts at Sonoma County Harley Davidson in Cotati (7601 Redwood Drive), where signups begin at 8 a.m. At 10:30, the Fun Run begins with a massive motorcycle procession ending in Petaluma at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, where a tasty barbecue, car-and-bike show, and music celebration will break out all over. Musicians include the Buckaroo Bonet Band, the Detroit Disciples, and the Mike Schon Band. To participate in the motorcycle run ($25, including a BBQ lunch ticket), sign in at the starting point in Cotati. All other visitors can enter the fairgrounds at no charge, though food and drink will be offered for sale. A number of vendor booths and raffle items will be part of the fun. Saturday, Oct. 7. Ride at 10:30 a.m., barbecue and vehicle show 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. RipCityRiders.org.

Day of the Dead art show opens at Aqus Cafe

The Aqus Café opens its arms to the artists of Alchemia Gallery, as the Petaluma studio presents an exhibit of art work created in celebration of El Dia de los Muertos. These unique “visions and interpretations” run through Nov. 1. and a reception for the artists will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 3-5 p.m. The Aqus Café, 198 H. St.

‘The Apartment’ screens at SRJC on Wednesday night

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s Fall Cinema Series continues with Billy Wilder’s indelible masterpiece “The Apartment,” the deeply dark-but-funny 1960 “comedy” about C.C. Baxter (played by Jack Lemmon), a desperate low-level wage-slave who allows his boss (Sonoma County’s own Fred MacMurray) to use his apartment for clandestine adulterous exploits. Baxter eventually falls in love with the sweet-hearted elevator operator (Shirley MacLaine) who is his boss’s current fling. “The Apartment” won five Oscars, including Best Picture. The screening begins at 7 p.m. and will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a lecture courtesy of SRJC’s film instructor Mike Traina. Wednesday, Oct. 11. $6 ($5 for students). Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

Tolay Fall Festival celebrates the fall

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., this two-weekend long festival commences, with an array of nature-based activities for families, all unfolding at Tolay Regional Park. Catch exhibits of sneaky snakes and birds of prey in the Night Creatures Barn, visit tarantulas and scorpions in the Creepy Crawly Room, take a hayride to a pumpkin patch, explore a replica of a Native American village, and try your hand at authentic farm activities. Food will be available, though visitors are welcome to bring a picnic. The festival runs weekends, Saturday and Sunday, through Oct. 22. Cost is $5.

The Idea Lounge moves to Della Lounge for the fall

Two speakers, one from the arts, one not. Get ready for some verbal fun and games as this popular monthly event moves to Della Fattoria’s new Della Lounge (143 Petaluma Blvd. N.) for the fall season. October’s Idea Lounge features Kristie Sheppard (representing Art), delivering a mini-lecture titled “Confessions of a Museum Director,” and Warren Dranit (representing Life), speaking on “The Legal Right to Create: Intellectual Property vs. Free Speech.” Sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Council. Thursday, Oct. 19. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m., and the ideas flow at 7 p.m. $18. PetalumaArtsCenter.org

Brave new worlds destroys the planet (again)

Copperfield’s monthly celebration of the weird and the strange continues as host Ross Lockhart interviews first-time author Brian Allen Carr, presenting his apocalyptic novel “Sip,” in which the world has all-but-ended after mankind discovers that humans can get high from drinking their own shadows. Copperfield’s Book Store, 140 Kentucky St. 7 p.m. No cover.

‘Ben Hur’ screens at Petaluma’s The Vine church

If you happened to catch the recent remake of “Ben Hur,” shake that mess off and prepare to be dazzled by the original 1959 version starring Charlton Heston. “Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ,” was directed by William Wyler, and won a miraculous 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Leading Actor, and Best Director. It remains one of the most spectacular epic films ever made. Catch it again in all of its 3½-hour-long glory on Friday night, Oct. 20, at The Vine church, 1129 Industrial Ave., Suite 208. There WILL be an intermission, and donations, while not required, will be gratefully accepted.

Armistead Maupin to appear in Petaluma
