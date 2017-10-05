s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

THE BUZZ: ‘Sex Appeal on Wheels’ back on the road again, thanks to fans

| October 5, 2017, 12:01AM
| Updated 7 hours ago.

“SEX APPEAL” SKATER ELI LUCAS BACK ON THE STREETS THANKS TO FUNDRAISING EFFORT: Few know his name, but most Petalumans know his game. He’s Eli Lucas — aka “Sex Appeal on Wheels,” aka the “Sexy Guy on Skates,” aka “Who the Heck was that?” For the last couple of years, Lucas has been audaciously entertaining downtown pedestrians (and one-or-two baffled motorists), using little more than a pair of old-school roller skates, a tape-player with very loud speakers, an exuberant afro wig and some Aviator sunglasses, and a get-up that exposes plenty of sun-tanned skin as Lucas roller-boogies his way up and down the streets and sidewalks. Whether you love his shtick or not, Lucas is a certified Petaluma “character,” and when a Sept. 10 mishap destroyed one of his skates, he was temporarily forced to do the unspeakable: walk to get places.

“It was humiliating,” admits Lucas, who was economically unable to replace the skates — Sure Grip GT50 Motion skates — which retail for $189. So, he launched a hilarious crowd-sourcing campaign on the GoFundMe website, asking for small donations from fans. Within hours, those fans outdid themselves, contributing a whopping $629.

“You beautiful, generous people have rocked my world,” Lucas posted later on his own Facebook page, adding, “It’s enough to make a sexy man cry.”

Last week, the new skates arrived in the mail.

“I’ve been out skating on them a handful of times,” Lucas reports, in response to a query from The Buzz. “The only thing I have left to do is arrange all of the crazy favors I had promised to the big donors.”

“Big donors” are defined by Lucas as anyone who contributed $20 or more. The type of favors he promised such benefactos include jumping out of a cake at a birthday party, and helping to impress said donor’s neighbors by (as Lucas describes it), “having the sexiest man in town mow your lawn, walk your dog, or wash your car.”

After several days of musing about what to do with the excess funds, Lucas decided to put the majority into a fund for future “skating-related” expenses (replacement pads, knee high socks, Aviators, etc.), and to donate the rest to Compassionate Living, a non-profit founded to support veganism.

So if you happen to be out on the streets, and you see a sexy man on skates, rocking a wig and roller-dancing to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” do be sure to admire his new wheels

And if you get a chance as he zips on by, tell Eli Lucas you’re glad he’s back in action again.

Don’t forget to reming him him to be careful.

Skates are replaceable.

Sex Appeal on Wheels, not so much.

PETALUMA’S ETHAN PAISLEY TO APPEAR AT MILL VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL: As he was growing up in Petaluma, the prolific actor-director-writer Ethan Paisley (who is still in high school, by the way) always knew he wanted to make films. To date, he’s made 10 of them, and one of those projects — the short film “Indelible,” about a veteran dealing with PTSD — will be screening this year at the acclaimed Mill Valley Film Festival. Made by Paisley’s Petaluma-based Take18 production company, “Indelible” will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 12:15 p.m., as part of the festival’s 5@5 short film series. Paisley plans to attend the screening, and looks forward to meeting the audience and talking about film.

Most Popular Stories
Historic Petaluma home on the market for $699 thousand
THE BUZZ: ‘Sex Appeal on Wheels’ back on the road again, thanks to fans
Petaluma’s Sheryl Cahill cooks up something new
San Francisco police officer’s wife among Las Vegas victims
OUT AND ABOUT IN PETALUMA

EAT AT THE BLOCK ON OCTOBER 10, SUPPORT A GOOD CAUSE: Continuing the theme of helping out neighbors in need, PEP Housing — which provides low-income apartments for seniors — is asking Petalumans to make a date for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Everyone who enjoys a late lunch or dinner at The Block - the popular food truck emporium and beer garden, located at 20 Grey St. - whill know they are helping out people in need.

All day long, vendors will be donating a portion of every order to PEP, but be sure to tell the server you are there to support PEP Housing, when placing your order.

Written by David Templeton, Argus-Courier Staff

(Have a BUZZ item to suggest? Send your ideas to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.)

Most Popular Stories
THE BUZZ: ‘Sex Appeal on Wheels’ back on the road again, thanks to fans
Petaluma’s Sheryl Cahill cooks up something new
Author Dave Pilkey surprises students during local appearance
OUT AND ABOUT IN PETALUMA
Armistead Maupin to appear in Petaluma
Historic Petaluma home on the market for $699 thousand
Sonoma County cuts tourism bureau budget, shifts funds to emergency services
San Francisco police officer’s wife among Las Vegas victims