THE BUZZ: ‘Sex Appeal on Wheels’ back on the road again, thanks to fans

“SEX APPEAL” SKATER ELI LUCAS BACK ON THE STREETS THANKS TO FUNDRAISING EFFORT: Few know his name, but most Petalumans know his game. He’s Eli Lucas — aka “Sex Appeal on Wheels,” aka the “Sexy Guy on Skates,” aka “Who the Heck was that?” For the last couple of years, Lucas has been audaciously entertaining downtown pedestrians (and one-or-two baffled motorists), using little more than a pair of old-school roller skates, a tape-player with very loud speakers, an exuberant afro wig and some Aviator sunglasses, and a get-up that exposes plenty of sun-tanned skin as Lucas roller-boogies his way up and down the streets and sidewalks. Whether you love his shtick or not, Lucas is a certified Petaluma “character,” and when a Sept. 10 mishap destroyed one of his skates, he was temporarily forced to do the unspeakable: walk to get places.

“It was humiliating,” admits Lucas, who was economically unable to replace the skates — Sure Grip GT50 Motion skates — which retail for $189. So, he launched a hilarious crowd-sourcing campaign on the GoFundMe website, asking for small donations from fans. Within hours, those fans outdid themselves, contributing a whopping $629.

“You beautiful, generous people have rocked my world,” Lucas posted later on his own Facebook page, adding, “It’s enough to make a sexy man cry.”

Last week, the new skates arrived in the mail.

“I’ve been out skating on them a handful of times,” Lucas reports, in response to a query from The Buzz. “The only thing I have left to do is arrange all of the crazy favors I had promised to the big donors.”

“Big donors” are defined by Lucas as anyone who contributed $20 or more. The type of favors he promised such benefactos include jumping out of a cake at a birthday party, and helping to impress said donor’s neighbors by (as Lucas describes it), “having the sexiest man in town mow your lawn, walk your dog, or wash your car.”

After several days of musing about what to do with the excess funds, Lucas decided to put the majority into a fund for future “skating-related” expenses (replacement pads, knee high socks, Aviators, etc.), and to donate the rest to Compassionate Living, a non-profit founded to support veganism.

So if you happen to be out on the streets, and you see a sexy man on skates, rocking a wig and roller-dancing to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” do be sure to admire his new wheels

And if you get a chance as he zips on by, tell Eli Lucas you’re glad he’s back in action again.

Don’t forget to reming him him to be careful.

Skates are replaceable.

Sex Appeal on Wheels, not so much.

PETALUMA’S ETHAN PAISLEY TO APPEAR AT MILL VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL: As he was growing up in Petaluma, the prolific actor-director-writer Ethan Paisley (who is still in high school, by the way) always knew he wanted to make films. To date, he’s made 10 of them, and one of those projects — the short film “Indelible,” about a veteran dealing with PTSD — will be screening this year at the acclaimed Mill Valley Film Festival. Made by Paisley’s Petaluma-based Take18 production company, “Indelible” will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 12:15 p.m., as part of the festival’s 5@5 short film series. Paisley plans to attend the screening, and looks forward to meeting the audience and talking about film.