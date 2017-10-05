Tickets: $15 at the door while there’s room; children under 12 are free

What: An authentic German-Bavarian Oktoberfest celebration sponsored by The Hermann Sons Petaluma Lodge #26, with music and dancing, bratwurst dinners, lots of beer, and a parade of flags.

“Oktoberfest is Oktoberfest,” says Manfred Gruener, asked to describe the annual autumn celebration he’s organized at Hermann Sons Hall for the last 25 years. “It’s food and dancing and music, and friends and family and fun. It’s all of that. We have a good time.”

Given that Oktoberfest began in Bavaria over 200 years ago, one could make the case that the yearly event at Hermann Sons Hall is among the most authentic celebrations of its kind in the area. Presented by Hermann Sons’ resident Lodge #26 – which owns the building on Western and Fair Streets, and hosts regular meetings there, where only German is spoken – this Oktoberfest is less of an excuse to drink beer than it is a celebration of German culture and family.

“In Germany the Oktoberfest is held in September,” points out Gruener. “It begins in September, but by October, when it ends, we’re still celebrating. In America, we just celebrate all through October.”

At this weekend’s party at Hermann Sons, bratwurst and Bockwurst dinners will be served ($12), though Gruener points out that in Germany, roast chickens would traditionally also be on hand.

“In Germany, chicken was a big thing, a rare thing,” he says. “But around here, it’s not so special because we have chicken all the time. But we have the bratwurst and and the sauerkraut.”

Gruener explains that one large room will be set aside for eating and socializing, while the other is dedicated to dancing and music. Music will be provided by the Steve Balich Band, and the dancers, of the Oakland-based Nature Friends Schuhplattler Folk Dance troupe, will be traditionally attired in lederhosen.

As will many of the other attendees. Asked if he will be wearing his lederhosen for the big event, Gruener laughs.

“I sure will,” he says. “It’s Oktoberfest. I always wear my lederhosen for Oktoberfest.”