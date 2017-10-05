Armistead Maupin to appear in Petaluma

“People say we should avoid talking about religion and politics at the family dinner table,” says novelist Armistead Maupin. “But religion and politics are the very things that are oppressing people in this country. If you are avoiding it, not challenging it and never discussing it, you are avoiding it at your own cost.”

Maupin is the bestselling author the “Tales of the City” books, which famously began as a long-running serial story in Marin County’s Pacific Sun newspaper, later picked up by the San Francisco Chronicle. The concluding book in the series, “The Days of Anna Madrigal,” was released in 2014. The groundbreaking 1993 PBS television miniseries, adapted from the books, made a star of Laura Linney, and turned Olympia Dukakis (who played Anna Madrigal) into a pop-cultural icon. Two additional series, “More Tales of the City” (1998) and “Further Tales of the City” (2001), also featured Linney and Dukakis, and ran on Showtime to great acclaim.

An entertaining new documentary about Maupin’s life, “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin,” was released last month, and his critically-acclaimed new memoir, “Logical Family,” hit bookstores on Oct. 3. Maupin will be at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store on Monday, Oct. 9, reading from the book and engaging in conversation with fans.

“The timing of the book and the movie is entirely fortuitous and coincidental,” says Maupin of the two projects coming to fruition simultaneously. “I started working on both things three years ago,” he adds, “and as you know, various projects move at various rates. I never really thought I’d be promoting both things at the same time. But here I am.”

The film, he reveals, will be airing on PBS television, on the station’s “Independent Lens” program, on New Year’s Day.

“People who can’t make it to film festivals or to theaters where it’s screening can actually watch it on television at the beginning of the year,” he says.

The title of Maupin’s book is one that he’s been carrying around for more than a decade.

“I coined that phrase about ten years ago,” Maupin explains. “I came up with it for a “Tales of the City” novel called “Michael Tolliver Lives.” In the book, Mrs. Madrigal, the landlady at 28 Barbary Lane – who’s been with me for 40 years – says at one point, ‘Well, my dear, you have your biological family, and then you have your logical family. The logical family, of course, being the one that makes sense for you, the people who accept you and love you for who you are, and make no demands on you to be any different.”

Maupin grew up as part of a staunchly conservative family in Raleigh, North Carolina, a childhood he often describes with heartbreaking loveliness in the book. Eventually, after years of suppressing his own understanding of himself, Maupin moved to San Francisco and began living openly as a gay man. It was then that he experienced the difference between a biological and logical family.

“The term, in some instances, certainly applies to gay people and their families,” he says, “but it’s also applicable to everybody. Especially now, in the politically divisive era we are living through, a lot of people are learning what it feels like to disassociate from their families, because they can’t believe they can support the monstrous and unfeeling behavior of our current president. It’s causing a real riff in this country.