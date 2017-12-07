Awesome Art

Gift shopping is never a grind at the annual Petaluma Arts Association Holiday Show. Artists and craftspeople of all types and artistic styles will be cramming every nook and cranny of the Petaluma Community Center this weekend, hawking one-of-a-kind hand-made treasures. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Holiday Hunt

For his sixth consecutive year, Petaluma’s Bruce Cohn is masterminding the annual Petaluma Holiday Treasure Hunt. Intended to lure locals out onto the streets and trails of Petaluma, the hunt takes place every Sunday in December. To participate, go to the ‘Petaluma Holiday Treasure Hunt’ page on Facebook, where early each week, Bruce will post a photo of a small card duct-taped to an object of some sort. Initially, just a fraction of the photo will be visible, with more and more of the picture gradually revealed, giving hunters more information about where to search. Participants are asked to limit their finds to one per hunt, so others can have a chance at locating a treasure as well. The Petaluma Holiday Treasure Hunt will continue through Dec. 31.

Lavish Lights

There’s nothing that jump-starts a family’s sense of holiday spirit quite like piling into a car and embarking on a driving tour of houses festooned with Christmas lights and decorations. This year, two-dozen Petaluma homes and businesses are included in the annual Petaluma Holiday Lights tour, covering all of Petaluma. To pick up a map, either drop by the Petaluma Visitor’s Center (210 Lakeville, at the Smart Train Station) or log onto VisitPetaluma.com to download a list of participating houses and businesses, with the addresses. After you’ve taken the tour (we recommend hot chocolate during the drive, and maybe a stop for ice cream somewhere along the way!), log back onto the Visitors Center site to vote for your favorite house lights. Winners will be announced on Jan. 3.

Resplendent Wreaths

At this month’s meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club, on Monday, Dec. 11, Master Gardener Ellyn Pelikan will give a presentation on creating fresh evergreen decorations for the holidays. During the demonstration, Pelikan will create a number of festive items, from wreaths to centerpieces, which will then be auctioned off to benefit the Garden Club. The meeting, open to the public, includes coffee and snacks. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. Registration at 9:30 a.m.

Zany ‘Zootopia’

With one final fun-filled film, the fall season of the Petaluma Film Alliance’s popular cinema series comes to a close. The movie is Disney’s masterful “Zootopia,’ the story of a rabbit who dreams of becoming a big city police officer, and must challenge the glass-ceilinged system filled with sneering carnivores. The gorgeously animated movie is fast, funny, and surprisingly rich and emotional. The screening begins at 7 p.m. and will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a lecture courtesy of film instructor Mike Traina. Wednesday, Dec. 13. $6 ($5 for students). Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.