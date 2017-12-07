HOLIDAY ROUNDUP: Events, gatherings to celebrate the season

As trees covered in lights materialize in windows and visions of sugarplums dance in children’s heads (do they still do that?), visions of cows and chickens now dance in the breeze over downtown Petaluma, thanks to the City’s peculiarly butter-and-eggs approach to holiday decorating. Taken together, it means that there is excitement and activity and festive good-feeling to be found all around town, if you look for it. To help out, here’s the Argus-Courier’s round-up of events and activities, concerts, shows and fundraisers, all taking place in and around Petaluma.

Happy Holidays to all of our readers.

COMMUNITY EVENTS & CELEBRATIONS

HOLIDAY SPICES DEMONSTRATION WITH THE SONOMA SPICE QUEEN

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m.

Drop by the Petaluma Library for a seasonally directed cooking demo featuring a nose-gladdening array of spices from around the world. Enjoy samples of festive holiday foods, and take some spices home with you to better season your own holiday, um, season. Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

LIGHTED BOAT PARADE

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6:15 p.m.

It’s one of Petaluma’s most magical annual events. Just after dusk, when the Petaluma River is good and dark, a parade of specially decorated boats — from yachts and inflatable rafts to rowboats and kayaks — will make their way up past the drawbridge and into the turning basin. Bundle up, and prepare to take some amazing pictures, because you never know quite what’s going to sail, steam, paddle and float into magical, memorable view.

CHANUKAH AT THE RIVER

Sunday, Dec. 17, 4:30–6 p.m.

Presented by Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, the third annual Chanukah at the River celebration will include a dazzling array of festivities, including fire juggling and a live “escape-act,” plus face painting, music, crafts, raffles, the serving of latkes, jelly donuts, and chocolate coins, a photo-op with a life-sized dreidel, and the main event: the lighting on nine-foot-high Mega Menorah. The Water Street Promenade, 100 Petaluma Blvd. N. Free, with RSVP to JewishPetaluma.com/river or by calling (707) 559-8585.

PENNGROVE HOLIDAY PARADE OF LIGHTS

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

Penngrove’s Main Street will be aglow with beautiful light, as the second annual Parade of Lights turns the tiny town into a magical wonderland. You’ll see glammed-up tractors and farm vehicles covered in Christmas lights, and much more. The idea was brought to light (literally!) by JavAmore Café’s Kim Hanson, who also produces Pengrove’s annual 4th of July Parade. The parade begins in Pengrove Park, and moves on up through Main St.

AQUS HOLIDAY CAROLING PARTY

Saturday, Dec. 23, 5:30- 7 p.m.

Bring a candle, a drum, some jingle bells, a fancy hat, and maybe a flashlight, and be prepared to sing some Christmas carols and other holiday songs. Dress warmly, meet at the Petaluma Museum (20 Fourth St.), and be prepared to carol at various locations throughout the downtown area. Sheet music will be provided. Want to sing but prefer not to walk? Meet the carolers when they are done at 7 p.m. at Aqus Café (the sponsor of this event), for more singing, festive drinks and holiday merriment. The party will continue at the Aqus till 9:30 p.m. No charge, and all ages welcome.

WALNUT PARK CHRISTMAS CAROL GATHERING