POP-UP FARMERS MARKETS CONTINUE IN THEATER SQUARE

Every Thursday through Dec. 21, a rotating roster of local farmers, vendors, and craftspeople will be “popping up” in Theater Square for special Holiday-themed markets, bringing an opportunity to peruse locally grown foods and hand-made crafts, listen to uplifting music, and celebrate the season. Thursday, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21, from 2-8 p.m.

QUILT SHOW AT ICEHOUSE ANNEX

‘Catch and Release IV’ is an exhibition of art works from the collection of Robert Flynn Johnson. Numerous quilts will be on display, along with photographs and drawings, some of which is for sale. The IceHouse Gallery’s annex is adjacent to the main gallery, where the current Vita Collage show continues as well. During the holidays, the gallery is opens Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and weekends from noon-5 p.m. 405 D. St., across from the SMART station.

THISTLE MEATS HOLIDAY DINNER

Downtown Petaluma’s Thistle Meats (160 Petaluma Blvd.) will be throwing a festive fare and champagne pairing, featuring French wines and California food. Chef Travis Day, of Thistle Meats, has teamed up with Clemence Lelarge-Pugeot, to present appetizers and a three-course feast showcasing local ingredients, each dish specifically paired with four different biodynamic Champagnes from Lelarge-Pugeot. $130. ThistleMeats.com.

DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP FORMING

Recognizing the stress that can come from taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, the Petaluma Senior Center is hosting a Dementia Caregivers Support Group on Monday, Dec. 18, from 9:30-11 a.m. Confidential, and focused on providing a caring space, the meeting will encourage the sharing of concerns, and will be guided by facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, an expert on long-term dementia and caregiving. This is an introductory meeting. If interest is high enough, regular meetings could take place in the future. Free of charge.

Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

BOWL WITH SANTA

Who knew that Santa Claus likes to bowl? Evidently, the jolly old elf is quite the fan, and will be at Boulevard Lanes to bowl with his fans on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 1-3 p.m. This family event will give Santa one last chance to blow off some steam before his big night traveling around the world at the speed of light. Locals are invited to stop by, rent some shoes, play a game, and send the Big Man off with a bang — and maybe a strike or two. Boulevard Lanes, 1100 Petaluma Blvd. N.