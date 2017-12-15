This column is the Argus-Courier’s new bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

PETALUMA PET PALS — NEW THRIFT STORE IS NOW OPEN AT THE PETALUMA OUTLETS

Local nonprofit opens permanent store to raise money for local animals

Established 19 years ago, Petaluma Pet Pals has been regularly raising funds through its annual Good Stuff Rummage Sale, every fall and winter. A month ago, the organization took a huge Mastiff-sized step forward, opening the Great Stuff Thrift Store at the Outlet Malls.

What’s happening?

The store’s grand opening was Nov. 17, and the volunteers are ready and waiting to serve locals this Christmas shopping season, accepting donations of items, and making deals on one-of-a-kind items donated by local residents.

Who does it help?

Petaluma Pet Pals assists local dogs, cats, and their human companions, offering a number of services, from adoptions of pets to spaying and neutering, and other medical offerings.

One of the nonprofit’s goals is to save animals from euthanasia and abandonment.

PetalumaPetPals.org

What else should we know?

Visit the store or drop off donations at the Petaluma Outlets, 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N.

The Great Stuff Thrift Store is on the mall’s south end, near Old Navy.

Hours are Wednesday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donations accepted noon to 7.p.m., Wednesday through Monday.

DONATE TO HELP DISPLACED FIRE VICTIMS

The Petaluma Argus-Courier, along with sister publications, is partnering with the Redwood Credit Union and several business leaders to raise funds in assitance of the many displaced fire victim amilies. Every dollar goes directly to those affected by the fires. Donate at Redwoodcu.org/northbayfirerelief.