HOLIDAY FICTION: The Wind on Christmas Morning

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 21, 2017, 12:01AM

HOLIDAY FICTION

Telling stories at Christmas time is a tradition for many families. Some are read from books, others are related from memory, and others are made up on the spot. The accompanying story was one of those, invented twenty five years ago by Argus-Courier’s Features Editor during a long drive with his children. We offer it now in homes you will read it aloud to someone you love, or perhaps be inspired to read or tell a favorite story of your own, or maybe make one up, on Christmas Eve, and share it with someone special.

THE NIGHT WAS COLD, so cold that even the wind was shivering.

No. That’s not quite right. One couldn’t say that the wind was shivering, for it was hardly a wind at all. Only a baby. A mere windling, her feathers still soft and short.

This was her first Christmas Eve, and her first time out with the pack.

None of the other winds had told the windling how cold it would be, with all that snow on the ground, and snow in the air, and ice gripping everything. She was barely able to keep her whistle in her mouth — let alone blow it — without chattering and clattering and making such inappropriate sounds that all the other winds kept looking back impatiently, whistling at the little one, suggesting that perhaps she ought to be taken back home.

The pack of winds had come down from the high places, and now — as the hour of midnight drew near — the pack was bound for a small village at the bottom of their mountain. There they would find houses and rooftops and shingles. They would whistle outside windows, stirring the sleeping people inside. They would blow against the walls, dance beneath the eaves, and make their wintry music around and around every house.

Such was the work of the wind on Christmas morning.

The windling was not interested in such mischief, though she had eagerly begged to be taken along. If she’d known how cold it would be, she would gladly have stayed back in the cave. Miserable and sad, the little wind wondered how she could ever grow up to do a wind’s work if she had to do so in a world so cold.

As the pack whistled wildly downward — each wind sounding on its own slender instrument, secured around its head with a strong, thin string made of lichen and spider web — they came upon a small farm just outside the village. A faint glow of light shone from within the house.

“Too small to bother with,” the winds agreed, as they blew by the wooden door with a flurry of noise.

Curious, the little wind paused as it flapped and whistled past the strange building’s front window. She saw a flicker inside — the light of a fire in a big brick fireplace, adorned with strange red objects that hung down from the mantel. The windling pressed her soft face against the windowpane. It was warm, heated ever so slightly by the fire within. There were other odd shapes inside that the little wind did not understand — a tree decorated with small flickering dots of light, a pile of boxes beneath it, and a lumpy bundle of something in front of the fireplace.

The windling pushed closer.

Shivering harder, she glanced back in the direction that her pack had flown.

“I can catch up in a moment,” she thought to herself, still puffing on her whistle in short, little spurts of wind-song. Studying the front of the house, she wondered if there were a way to get closer to that warm thing inside. A narrow band of light caught her eye, streaming out from a wide crack at the base of the front door.

Eagerly, though cautiously, the windling fluttered down to take a closer look.

HOLIDAY FICTION

Telling stories at Christmas time is a tradition for many families. Some are read from books, others are related from memory, and others are made up on the spot. The accompanying story was one of those, invented twenty five years ago by Argus-Courier’s Features Editor during a long drive with his children. We offer it now in homes you will read it aloud to someone you love, or perhaps be inspired to read or tell a favorite story of your own, or maybe make one up, on Christmas Eve, and share it with someone special.

LIZZY WAS AWAKE. Wrapped in a cocoon of soft blankets, she sat by the fireplace, listening intently to the wind whistling outside the front door. She was a connoisseur of winds, this little girl. She’d been listening to them since the day she was born, and knew more about them than any of her many brothers and sisters--each represented by one of the stockings that dangled from the mantelpiece, all adorned with little bells, one for each Christmas of the child’s life.

On Lizzy’s stocking - which was worn full of holes, but had never been mended, as the girl liked it the way it was - were seven little bells. The newest one had been sewed on by her mother just the day before.

Lizzy sat in the glow of the fire, one ear pointed at the door. She’d been waiting for the winds to come all night, and only now, as midnight struck and the day became Christmas, did she begin to hear anything. A fast rush of whistling wind that stopped as soon as it started.

“There are three kinds of winds,” she recited softly to herself, wrapping up even tighter. “Whispering winds,” and here she practiced a powdery “Shhhhhhh,” the kind made by that breed of wind. “Weird winds,” she said, and mouthed a fluttery, ghostlike “Oooooooooh.”

But her favorites were the whistling winds, high and sweet and strong and clear. She sighed, and attempted such a sound, but what came out of her mouth was more of a wet hiss then a whistle.

Lizzy, despite hours of practice, had never learned how to whistle.

She heard a sound by the door and turned to look. There was nothing there.

She continued her recitations.

“Winds are invisible,” she murmured the words she’d been taught by her father, “as long as they are moving. But if a wind is ever still, it can be seen by anyone looking. Their whistles are invisible too, but only when touched by a wind. Their feathers ...”

She stopped. There was that sound again.

Staring at the crack near the bottom of the door, she tried to make out what was there.

THEY WERE ALMOST to the village by the time the wind pack noticed that the baby was not among them. At first annoyed, then fearful, they searched all about before deciding to turn around and go back to find her. As they flew across the fields, close to the ground and moving fast, they listened desperately for the sound of its whistle, hoping the little wind had not lost it along the way.

THE WINDLING was stuck.

Attempting to peek inside the glowing crack, she had become so wedged in the door that she could move neither forward nor backward. Frantically flailing, the little wind realized she still held the whistle in her mouth. With all her strength, the windling blew, with a loud, shrill, spirited blast that she kept up until at last she could blow no more, and collapsed, exhausted, still no more free than ever.

Something moved inside the house.

The little wind looked up. A creature — a little girl — was looking right at her. Alarmed, the windling began flailing about again.

“It’s all right,” whispered the girl. “I’d never hurt a wind.”

Having heard the sudden sound of the wind’s whistle - even more beautiful for being so close - she’d looked hard, only to see a tiny windling trapped in a crack in the front door. The little wind appeared to her eyes for only a moment, lying there spent and tired, then disappeared as soon as it spied her and began to stir once more.

But at the sound of the girl’s kind voice, the windling became still again. Lizzy dropped to her hands and knees and crawled slowly forward.

“Let me help,” she said, reaching out to take the little wind, which was stuck just beneath its first sinewy row of wings. The little girl’s hands were warm. “Your shivering,” said Lizzy.

Trustingly, the windling remained still and allowed Lizzy to bring her slowly forward.

Suddenly the little wind was jerked backward. The pack, having found it all poked into a doorway, were now trying to pull the windling back out by its tail.

“Come out!” they all whistled. “Come back!”

“Come in,” Lizzy whispered. “Come inside where it’s warm. Come teach me … to whistle.”

Impulsively, the little windling wriggled with all her might, instantly vanishing from Lizzy’s sight. The little girl felt the wind working its own way loose, Then, without warning, Lizzy fell backward into the room, and was holding the windling, still shivering, in her arms.

“You’re so cold,” Lizzy said. “Almost frozen.”

THE PACK, astounded to see their little one vanish into the door crack, were immediately outraged.

They began throwing themselves against the door, whirling about on the roof, tossing down shingles pots, and whistling frantically down the smoke-filled chimney.

Frightened at what it had done, the windling wriggled up from Lizzy’s embrace and bounded into the air. It flew into the Christmas tree, bounced away, up, and against the ceiling just above the fireplace, then straight down and right into Lizzy’s stocking.

The windling was stuck again.

This time, she was trapped in a strange, fluffy tube that jingled and jangled. For a moment, the tiny wind was frightened at the soft, jingling oddness of the thing.

On the other hand, the little wind thought, she was warm for the first time tonight.

Wriggling deeper into the stocking, the wind found the holes, and just managed to push its wings out through them, one hole for each wing - with a few holes left over. Then the windling stuck its head out through the opening, and after growing still again for a moment, trying to understand what was happening as the stocking remained hanging from the hook, she saw Lizzy laughing delightedly.

“It looks like you’re wearing a sweater!” Lizzy said.

Of all the wonders and treats that had been placed in that stocking over the years, Lizzy realized, this was the most wonderful gift of all.

OUTSIDE, THE PACK WAS GROWING LOUDER. The windling glanced at the door. She wanted to be back with the other winds, but didn’t want to leave this cozy warm place, with the soft jingling stocking and the girl who seemed to understand her so well.

Lizzy carefully reached up and removed the stocking from the hook that held it up. She sat on the floor, holding the windling in her lap. Whenever the wind moved, the stocking rippled with the music of the bells.

“I’ve listened to the wind all of my life,” Lizzy murmured softly. “I’ve learned to whisper ... like the whispering winds, and to wail … like the weird winds. But I’ve never been able to whistle like the whistling winds ... the way you do. And you are my favorite kind of them all.”

The windling sat still, listening to the soft sound of the little girl’s words.

“I wish I could keep you,” Lizzy said. “So you could show me how to whistle and I could always keep you warm.”

Lizzy looked toward the window, where the wind pack’s tumult had grown wilder. She was afraid that her family would be awakened and, with questions and orders, would spoil this magical moment.

“I’m going to put you back outside now,” Lizzy said, standing up. “You can keep the stocking. Maybe it will keeps the shivering away. Please just promise that you’ll come back and make music outside my window again. That will be the best Christmas present ever.”

The windling, who’d been listening carefully, slipped from Lizzy’s arms, fading, along with the stocking, from sight. Flittering swiftly, the windling found that she could fly as well with the stocking slipped over her as without it, and the bright, jingling sound the little wind now made was exciting and strange.

The windling alighted on the mantelpiece. It looked around the room again, then over at Lizzy, now holding the door open for the wind to escape.

But the windling was not sure it wanted to go.

The pack outside the open door had quieted down, waiting to see what would happen. The little wind could see them hovering anxiously outside, whistling eagerly.

“Come out, come out, come out,” they said.

Lizzy peered through the door into the dark, cold morning. She could not see the winds outside, but she could hear them. In that moment, the windling made up her mind. Lizzy heard the sharp jingle as the windling leaped from the mantle, and she felt it brush past her face, as if to kiss her cheek.

And then it was gone.

A minute later, the air outside was silent and still. Lizzy closed the door and returned to the fireplace. She sighed, a sigh as happy as it was sad, and wrapped herself once more in the blanket. Suddenly very sleepy, Lizzy turned away from the fire to go to her bed.

She spun back around.

Something caught her eye. Something dangling from the mantle. Something bright and thin and extraordinary.

It was the whistle, hanging by its string of lichen and spider web, swinging from the nail that had once held her stocking. A gift from a new friend.

Lizzy took it down and slowly brought the whistle to her lips.

It was the most wonderful sound she’d ever heard. Lizzy blew again and again.

Then she stopped. Faintly, from far away, she could hear the sound of tiny bells.

Happily, Lizzy slipped the whistle around her neck and went to bed, a gentle smile on her face, and soon fell asleep, still listening to the warm jingle of the wind.

(This story originally appeared in the Sonoma County Independent, December, 1997)

