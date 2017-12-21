HOLIDAY FICTION: The Wind on Christmas Morning

Telling stories at Christmas time is a tradition for many families. Some are read from books, others are related from memory, and others are made up on the spot. The accompanying story was one of those, invented twenty five years ago by Argus-Courier’s Features Editor during a long drive with his children. We offer it now in homes you will read it aloud to someone you love, or perhaps be inspired to read or tell a favorite story of your own, or maybe make one up, on Christmas Eve, and share it with someone special.

THE NIGHT WAS COLD, so cold that even the wind was shivering.

No. That’s not quite right. One couldn’t say that the wind was shivering, for it was hardly a wind at all. Only a baby. A mere windling, her feathers still soft and short.

This was her first Christmas Eve, and her first time out with the pack.

None of the other winds had told the windling how cold it would be, with all that snow on the ground, and snow in the air, and ice gripping everything. She was barely able to keep her whistle in her mouth — let alone blow it — without chattering and clattering and making such inappropriate sounds that all the other winds kept looking back impatiently, whistling at the little one, suggesting that perhaps she ought to be taken back home.

The pack of winds had come down from the high places, and now — as the hour of midnight drew near — the pack was bound for a small village at the bottom of their mountain. There they would find houses and rooftops and shingles. They would whistle outside windows, stirring the sleeping people inside. They would blow against the walls, dance beneath the eaves, and make their wintry music around and around every house.

Such was the work of the wind on Christmas morning.

The windling was not interested in such mischief, though she had eagerly begged to be taken along. If she’d known how cold it would be, she would gladly have stayed back in the cave. Miserable and sad, the little wind wondered how she could ever grow up to do a wind’s work if she had to do so in a world so cold.

As the pack whistled wildly downward — each wind sounding on its own slender instrument, secured around its head with a strong, thin string made of lichen and spider web — they came upon a small farm just outside the village. A faint glow of light shone from within the house.

“Too small to bother with,” the winds agreed, as they blew by the wooden door with a flurry of noise.

Curious, the little wind paused as it flapped and whistled past the strange building’s front window. She saw a flicker inside — the light of a fire in a big brick fireplace, adorned with strange red objects that hung down from the mantel. The windling pressed her soft face against the windowpane. It was warm, heated ever so slightly by the fire within. There were other odd shapes inside that the little wind did not understand — a tree decorated with small flickering dots of light, a pile of boxes beneath it, and a lumpy bundle of something in front of the fireplace.

The windling pushed closer.

Shivering harder, she glanced back in the direction that her pack had flown.

“I can catch up in a moment,” she thought to herself, still puffing on her whistle in short, little spurts of wind-song. Studying the front of the house, she wondered if there were a way to get closer to that warm thing inside. A narrow band of light caught her eye, streaming out from a wide crack at the base of the front door.

Eagerly, though cautiously, the windling fluttered down to take a closer look.