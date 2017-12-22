A CHRISTMAS MEMORY: Of backlot trees and teddy bears

I’m 20 years old, on a cold December night in 1987, at a roadside Christmas tree farm in Rohnert Park, where the woman-who-will-one-day-be-my-wife and I were buying our very first Christmas tree together. We’re looking around the lot, and there are all of these picture-perfect pine tree triangles — and I don’t like any of them.

Frustrated, she turns to me and says, “What is the problem?”

I said, “There’re no holes. Where are we going to put our teddy bears?”

And she gave me a look. The same look I see on a lot of your faces. Because, evidently, not everybody puts teddy bears in their Christmas trees.

But I do.

Because of my mother.

The real story starts in 1969.

A beautiful 26-year-old hippie with gorgeous black hair all the way down to her waist, stands in the doorway of her Haight-Ashbury apartment, and says goodbye to her husband — who isn’t there to hear it. She takes the hand of her 6-year-old daughter, and scoops up an extremely adorable 2-year-old boy, trudges down three flights to a borrowed VW bus, and drives 50 miles to San Jose, to start over.

She has two kids, no job skills, and no future that she ever imagined.

We were on welfare until she got some job training, and managed to get some small jobs. She was so proud when those first paychecks started coming in, but we never had much money. So we learned really quickly never to ask for “extras.” Like candy bars of comic books. The minute we neared that special, forbidden aisle, we would get that look from our mother. That look would freeze us in our tracks. We knew not to even ask.

But Christmas! Oh, Christmas was always magical.

And we always had a tree. No matter how broke we were, we always had a tree. We would decorate it with popcorn strings, and little cardboard ornaments that we cut out of the back of things, and those little paper chains you put together. Remember those? We put those on the tree, too. And in the giant holes that were always in our tree, in those holes we’d put our stuffed animals.

Because our trees always had giant holes.

They were the trees nobody else wanted, the castoff trees in the back of the lot. Growing up, we never once purchased a tree from the front of the lot. We always went straight to the back to find out what we could get. And my mom would bring it home, and somehow make it magical.

And at 20 years old, I’m standing, looking at my girlfriend, realizing for the first time — because I’m an idiot — that this is not how most people decorate their Christmas trees. And I went to see my mom, and I said, “I don’t understand. We’re not poor anymore. But you still get the same trees with holes in them. Why?”

And she told me that those trees weren’t just trees.

When she left my father, she had holes in her life. She had no skills, no job, no future. And she could have filled those holes with anything. Anger. Self-righteousness. Depression. But instead, she chose to fill those holes with education, with pride, and with love.