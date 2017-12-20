s
HOLIDAY ROUNDUP: Events and gatherings to celebrate the season

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 20, 2017, 8:55AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

“Happy, happy Christmas,” Charles Dickens once said, “that can win us back to the delusions of our childhood days, recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the traveler back to his own fireside and quiet home!” It has been said that, like old Mr. Dickens, we demand much from our winter holidays, and are therefore often disappointed when Christmas comes and goes without bringing everything we hoped for, in terms of numerous material gifts or thrilling emotional peaks, family unity, and life-affirming romance. Best to keep the Holiday Happiness Bar at an achievable height. To that end, here are some local events and activities that might be just what you need ti imbue your holidays with just the right amount to love, peace, and human kindness.

COMMUNITY EVENTS & CELEBRATIONS

AQUS HOLIDAY CAROLING PARTY

Sat., Dec. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Bring a candle, a drum, some jingle bells, a fancy hat, and maybe a flashlight, and be prepared to sing some Christmas carols and other holiday songs. Dress warmly, meet at the Petaluma Museum (20 Fourth Street), and be prepared to carol at various locations throughout the downtown area. Sheet music will be provided. Want to sing but prefer not to walk? Meet the carolers when they are done at 7 p.m. at Aqus Café (the sponsor of this event), for more singing, festive drinks and holiday merriment. The party will continue at the Aqus till 9:30 p.m. No charge, and all ages welcome.

WALNUT PARK CHRISTMAS CAROL GATHERING

Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.

For the second year, the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma will host its community Christmas Carol Sing at Walnut Park, corner of D St. and Petaluma Blvd. S. Accompanied by instrumentalists from the church, the hour-long event is a chance for the community to gather in song and a spirit of mutual love and support. Song sheets will be provided. A flashlight is suggested.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT

PETALUMA RADIO PLAYERS PRESENT ‘HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS’

Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 21- 23, 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Anchored by a trio of Sherlock Holmes comedy-mysteries by British author Vince Stadon (see feature story on C3), this old-fashioned radio show will be performed live, with sound effects, by the Petaluma Radio Players. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. $28. PetalumaRadioPlayers.com.

DAVID ARKENSTONE’S WINTER FANTASY

Friday, Dec. 22. 8 p.m.

The acclaimed ‘World of Warcraft’ composer brings a musical celebration of the season to the Mystic Theater, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. With an array of world-class musicians, performing on a set that evokes a wintry sense of holiday magic, Arkenstone will perform classic Solstice and Christmas tunes from around the world. A special V.I.P. package is being offered for this show, with premium seating, pre-concert sound check and meet-and-greet, an autographed CD, and more. General seating $25. VIP experience $50. MysticTheatre.com.

P-BUTTA CHRISTMAS QUARTET

Sunday, Dec. 31, Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring local heavies from bands like Groundation and more, this amazing ensemble is going to blow the roof off the Big Easy, Happy Holiday style. The Big Easy, 127 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

9th ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA CONCERT

Sunday, Dec. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Sponsored by Sky Hill Cultural Alliance, this popular annual New Year’s Eve concert — at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum — features music of the great classical masters performed live by string players from the San Francisco Symphony, and pianist Elizabeth Walter.

Wine and cheese will be served as part of the $40-$60 ticket price. Balcony seating, with “elite beverage service” is available.

This event sells out, so advance purchase is recommended. Petalumamuseum.com.

DEL HORIZON & DJINN NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

Sunday, Dec. 31, Doors open at 6 p.m.; music plays 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Two of Petaluma’s favorite bands will rock out the old year and roll in the new one, at the Big Easy. Sol Horizon plays joyously toe-tapping reggae and Djinn takes on everything from flamenco to funk, with an international flair.

Dinner tables can be reserved, and the full menu from Speakeasy will be available. $30. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

A NIGHT IN VIENNA

Sunday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Dress up in your finest ball-going attire and dance till 2018 to the waltzes of Johann Strauss, at this annual Viennese ball, sponsored by the Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the San Francisco Waltzing Society. A live orchestra will be on hand to play some of the greatest non-hip-hop music ever written for human feet. A gourmet buffet-style dinner, featuring traditional Viennese dishes and desserts, will be served, and champagne toast will take place at midnight. Black tie optional. $150. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. Reserve tickets at Skyhill.org or by calling (707) 583-3340.

CINNABAR NEW YEAR’S ‘FRANK SINATRA’ SHOW

Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight

Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the season’s best-loved (and frequently sold-out) end-of-year events. The festivities include snacks and drinks, a performance of ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,’ plus New Year’s party favors and a grand champagne toast as attendees say farewell to 2017 and hello to 2018. General admission $69 in advance/$75 at the door; Seniors (62 and older) $66 in advance/$75 at the door; 18-30-years-old $61 in advance/$65 at the door; Under 18-years-old $56 in advance/$60 at the door.

TWIN OAKS ROADHOUSE FEATURES MARSHALL HOUSE PROJECT & FREE PEOPLES

Sunday, Dec. 31, Doors open 8 p.m.; show begins at 9 p.m.

Celebrate the final hours of 2017 in the laidback, unfussy comfort of Petaluma’s rustic Twin Oaks Roadhouse, where no one will force you to drink champagne, and the music — courtesy of the soul-funk power of the Marshall House Project and the jazz-bluegrass-rock-and-reggae grooves of Free Peoples — will rev you up and make you want to dance till 2018. $25. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy.

STEVE FREUND BAND

Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight

Rolling Stone magazine has praised blues guitarist Steve Freund for his “masterful, no-nonsense guitar work.” This New Year’s Eve, he’ll be helping to christen downtown Petaluma’s newest music spot, Red Brick (101 2nd Street, formerly Graffiti Restaurant). Freund and his band will play at 9 p.m., and keep the party going till the big countdown at 12 a.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS

Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight

The Mystic Theatre celebrated New Year’s Eve with a roof-raising rock-show featuring the blues-soul-rock-and-roll of Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, joined by local favorites Nancy Wright, and the Highway Poets. Doors open at 8 p.m. $42-$62. 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. MysticTheatre.com.

