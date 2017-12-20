HOLIDAY ROUNDUP: Events & gatherings to celebrate the season

“Happy, happy Christmas,” Charles Dickens once said, “that can win us back to the delusions of our childhood days, recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the traveler back to his own fireside and quiet home!” It has been said that, like old Mr. Dickens, we demand much from our winter holidays, and are therefore often disappointed when Christmas comes and goes without bringing everything we hoped for, in terms of numerous material gifts or thrilling emotional peaks, family unity, and life-affirming romance. Best to keep the Holiday Happiness Bar at an achievable height. To that end, here are some local events and activities that might be just what you need ti imbue your holidays with just the right amount to love, peace, and human kindness.

COMMUNITY EVENTS & CELEBRATIONS

AQUS HOLIDAY CAROLING PARTY

Sat., Dec. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Bring a candle, a drum, some jingle bells, a fancy hat, and maybe a flashlight, and be prepared to sing some Christmas carols and other holiday songs. Dress warmly, meet at the Petaluma Museum (20 Fourth Street), and be prepared to carol at various locations throughout the downtown area. Sheet music will be provided. Want to sing but prefer not to walk? Meet the carolers when they are done at 7 p.m. at Aqus Café (the sponsor of this event), for more singing, festive drinks and holiday merriment. The party will continue at the Aqus till 9:30 p.m. No charge, and all ages welcome.

WALNUT PARK CHRISTMAS CAROL GATHERING

Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.

For the second year, the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma will host its community Christmas Carol Sing at Walnut Park, corner of D St. and Petaluma Blvd. S. Accompanied by instrumentalists from the church, the hour-long event is a chance for the community to gather in song and a spirit of mutual love and support. Song sheets will be provided. A flashlight is suggested.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT

PETALUMA RADIO PLAYERS PRESENT ‘HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS’

Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 21- 23, 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Anchored by a trio of Sherlock Holmes comedy-mysteries by British author Vince Stadon (see feature story on C3), this old-fashioned radio show will be performed live, with sound effects, by the Petaluma Radio Players. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. $28. PetalumaRadioPlayers.com.

DAVID ARKENSTONE’S WINTER FANTASY

Friday, Dec. 22. 8 p.m.

The acclaimed ‘World of Warcraft’ composer brings a musical celebration of the season to the Mystic Theater, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. With an array of world-class musicians, performing on a set that evokes a wintry sense of holiday magic, Arkenstone will perform classic Solstice and Christmas tunes from around the world. A special V.I.P. package is being offered for this show, with premium seating, pre-concert sound check and meet-and-greet, an autographed CD, and more. General seating $25. VIP experience $50. MysticTheatre.com.

P-BUTTA CHRISTMAS QUARTET

Sunday, Dec. 31, Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring local heavies from bands like Groundation and more, this amazing ensemble is going to blow the roof off the Big Easy, Happy Holiday style. The Big Easy, 127 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

9th ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA CONCERT

Sunday, Dec. 31, 6-8 p.m.