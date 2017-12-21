s
TOOLIN' AROUND TOWN: Holiday spirit alive at Larsen's tree farm

HARLAN OSBORNE

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | December 21, 2017, 12:01AM

Quite possibly, the happiest place in Petaluma during the holidays is Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm. From the moment you enter the picturesque property, the charming farm beckons, its allure gently unfolding and awakening your senses.

It’s highly visual, with a classic red barn and rolling fields of green trees enveloping the landscape.

It’s aromatic, with the scent of pine and fir trees wafting in the air.

It’s where families come to share in the adventurous glow of togetherness. And it’s bustling with activity, as wide-eyed visitors of all ages search for that traditional symbol of Christmas time: a gorgeous evergreen tree.

Located on Marshall Avenue, where chicken ranches used to spread as far as the eye can see across Liberty Valley, Bob and Marilyn Larsen have been welcoming visitors to their Christmas tree farm for over half a century. Even though they’re past retirement age — Bob is 90, Marilyn is 89 — and have turned over the operation of the farm to their grandson, Richard Schmitt, they’re still highly visible and actively involved during the holiday season. For the generations of families who’ve turned a trip to Larsen’s tree farm into an annual tradition, it wouldn’t be the same if Bob and Marilyn weren’t there to greet them.

From the time they first opened for business in 1965, three years after planting 500 Monterey pine and Douglas fir trees, the farm has grown to include tree-lined pathways connected by small bridges traversing the scenic property. The iconic red barn, whose picture graced the cover of Sunset magazine in 2016, houses a Christmas-themed gift shop, and hot chocolate, baked goodies and other products are available from a 4-H table.

There were fewer than 6,000 residents in Petaluma when Bob Larsen’s parents, Hans and Anna Larsen came from San Francisco in 1918, to start a chicken ranch on the five-acre parcel purchased for $4,000. They were among a growing and close-knit community of Danish immigrants, which included Hans Larsen’s two brothers, who also resided on Marshall Avenue.

Bob Larsen was the youngest child and only boy among the Larsen’s four children. Raised during the Great Depression, his time was filled with schooling and ranch chores. A sturdy 6-footer, Larsen played three sports at Petaluma High, and was the star of the Trojan’s basketball team. Graduating PHS in 1945, he enrolled in engineering classes at Santa Rosa Junior College before enlisting in the Army in 1946, where his athletic prowess allowed him to play basketball on service teams, primarily in Sendai, Japan.

Discharged from the Army, he returned to SRJC in 1948, where he studied engineering and met his future wife, Marilyn. He took over his aging father’s egg ranch and the couple moved to the property in 1950, where they raised their four kids, Kent, Susan, Carol and Lynn. Around 1954, when he realized the chicken industry was in decline, Bob took a job with County of Sonoma, where he stayed for nine years performing engineering work. The last of the chickens were phased out by 1960.

Bob was hired to teach Introduction to Engineering classes at SRJC in 1967, a job he described as “really tough,” adding, “I’ve never worked so hard.” Two years later he resigned to pay full attention to the growing tree farm business, which was expanding to include additional lots on Magnolia Avenue.

Enjoying the excitement that came with selling trees that he grew and nurtured, along with seeing the joy on his customers’ faces, Bob was convinced he was in the right business. As a board member of the California Christmas Tree Association, established when self-cut tree farms began in 1949, Bob learned new methods on tree growing and how to prune them to make them look natural, which became the secret to his success.

Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm joined Sonoma County Farm Trails as a charter member, but does not advertise. Its website, PetalumaChristmas.com, lists its hours of business, but its reputation, word-of-mouth and family traditions make up for most of its thriving holiday business.

“We provide a nice atmosphere and try to be friendly with people,” said Larsen. “There’s nothing better than to have our customers stop and tell us stories about how many years they’ve been coming here. We’d like to see it continue. It’s a tradition worth keeping.”

(Harlan Osborne’s column ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ appears every two weeks. Contact Harlan at harlan@sonic.net)

