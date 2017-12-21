TRIVIA NIGHT AT AQUS CAFÉ

Brain-teasing competitors from near and far are invited to stop by Aqus Café for Trivia Night with Lesley. It happens every third Thursday at 7 p.m., hosted by Petaluma’s “Oracle of International Trumpery and Minutia,” who puts the emphasis on friendly fun compared to the cutthroat trivia contests happening elsewhere. Playing cost $1 a game, and cool prizes are up for grabs. 198 H St. 7–9 p.m.

OAKLAND RAIDERS LEGEND TO APPEAR AT OUTLET MALL

In 1976, during Superbowl XI, Raiders legend Willie Brown intercepted a pass intended for the Vikings’ Fran Tarkenton, and ran the ball 75 yards (a Superbowl record at the time) for a touchdown. That record lasted 29 years. Now 77, the sports legend will be appearing at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets on Friday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m., where he will be signing memorabilia. Photos and footballs will be available for purchase, but for a signing fee ($39 per signature), Brown will autograph personal memorabilia as well. Petaluma Village Outlets, 2200 Petaluma Blvd.

‘DOCTOR WHO’ CHRISTMAS EPISODE

Every year on December 25, for the last several seasons, the BBC has televised a “Doctor Who” special with featuring the famous galaxy-hopping Time Lord and whoever his “companion” happens to be at the time. Those companions die off almost as often as the Doctor regenerates. Speaking of which, the much anticipated 2017 special, titled “Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time,” is expected to be the episode in which the Doctor’s current incarnation, Peter Capaldi, dies and gets a whole new body, already announced to be played by Jodie Whittaker, making it the first time in fourteen reincarnations that the Doctor is a woman. For fans who want to see the series’ biggest regeneration ever, and see it on a big screen, theaters around the country will be offering a special showing of the episode (along with some extra documentary shorts) on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 28, at 7 p.m. Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas will be among those screening the special. Costumes not required, but don’t be surprised if one of two fans show up dressed as the Doctor himself.

Excuse us, herself.

BAROQUE “MUSICAL MONDAYS” LECTURE SERIES LAUNCHES THIS JANUARY

The Petaluma History Museum’s resident musical historian Kayleen Asbo launches another of her popular Monday morning classes, this time focusing on “The Glories of the Baroque.” Beginning Monday, Jan. 15, the 3-week series starts out with “The Italian Baroque,” describing the contributions of Vivaldi, Scarlatti and others. January 22 brings “The French Baroque,” followed by “The English Baroque” on January 29. All classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Single classes cost $30 at the door (cash only, though). Sign up at Kayleenasbo.com