STEPPING OUT: Annual light tour makes Petaluma merry and bright

December in America is the season of electricity, the magical month of light bulbs, a time for inflatable lawn decorations, artificial icicles and sweet, shimmering shrubbery. From just before Thanksgiving to just after New Year’s, as one travels along the average residential Petaluma street, you can’t walk or drive far before discovering a house or front yard crammed with painted plywood, glittering trees, effigies of Santa Claus, and all manner of strangely glowing plastic items.

Some of these displays are there purely to bring delight and beauty to the neighborhood. Some are a demonstration of Christmas spirit and sheer DIY inventiveness.

And some are competing for a gift certificate from Sprouts and the title of People’s Choice Winner.

Among Petaluma’s many annual traditions is the popular Holiday Lights Driving Tour, sponsored by the Petaluma Visitors’ Center. Applicants who sign up in the fall are placed on a special map, downloadable from the Visit Petaluma website. Right around Thanksgiving, scores of Petalumans pack their cars with pillows, kids, and hot chocolate in travel mugs, and tour the lights, then go to the website to vote for their favorite displays.

In the past, up to 50 homes competed for the title. But this year, that number has dropped to just 14 competitors. For what it’s worth, though, it takes just over three hours to visit all 14, and allow a few minutes of gawking at each location. So, you know, fourteen might not seem like a lot, but it’s actually the perfect amount for a single evening of light-watching.

Therefore, here - should you require a few hints as to what you’ll be experiencing - is the full list of competitors for 2017, divided into four quadrants (NW, SW, NE, SE), along with our own suggestions as to which home-dwellers are really bringing the magic this year.

As mentioned above, there are lots of other great displays in town that aren’t on the tour, so allow yourself some extra time to poke around and follow the lights, wherever they lead you.

And if you happen to see any of the people who put their time, energy and PG&E budget into making their town merry and bright, don’t forget to say, ‘Thank you.’

1803 Hartman Lane (North East Petaluma) — Michael Cruchon

Exceptional theatricality highlights this exuberant and gorgeous display. Clever and varied lighting combines with animals, trees, and fantasy figures. It’s beautiful. One of the best of the tour.

1907 Winchester Lane (North East Petaluma) — Tim Williamsen

Plenty of clever plywood characters here, including Santa trying to escape a pants-biting dog. Some of the display is a bit under-lit at night, but there’s plenty of whimsy to see during the daytime.

917 Claret Court (North East Petaluma) — The Rappaport family

Easily one of the most impressive displays on the tour, it features dozens of plywood characters from the Flintstones and Spongebob to a bunch of snowmen dress like KISS. There is a LOT to see at this one, including a train display in the garage, so definitely plan to park and look around.

1792 Northstar Drive (North East Petaluma) — Larry Giannecchini and Pam Gambonini

The yard is covered in lights from one end to the other, including the lawn. Simple, but lovely.