Sonoma County community members who wish to donate to this project, can see the Amazon wish list at www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/3H97KTIV0E172

In the light of the Christmas season, many Sonoma County families still remain with very little of their own belongings, if any, after losing it all to the October firestorm. But with every Christmas season comes a Christmas miracle, and for some families, it was the miracle of furniture.

With Facebook groups like “Larkfield Ladies” and other social media sites such as “Nextdoor” and Amazon, firestorm survivors are getting their Christmas wish lists fulfilled. Petaluma resident Amy Taylor is one of many Sonoma County women who are making it possible.

“It just fills your heart, volunteering and helping people,” Amy says. “You know that you’re making a difference.”

Right now, Taylor takes part in a group that will not only give gifts to 15 children who lost their homes, but will support their gift needs up until their birthdays in 2018.

It all began for Taylor when she began exploring Petaluma to help her best friend’s brother, Lou, to replace basic necessities after his house burned down. She soon became even more involved in the larger community effort.

Taylor, who volunteers with Petaluma Animal Services — and who collects dog food and supplies for animals — soon began to be contacted by other people, via Facebook, asking for help in locating specific goods and furniture items. She quickly began to collaborate with Michelle Wells, who created “Larkfield Ladies,” and Jamie Whitelaw, who created the nonprofit “North Bay Donate.”

After establishing an Amazon wish list for Lou, she got the idea to do the same for other families who suffered similar situations.

“It’s being a human being, a kind human being,” Taylor says, as she talks about what her efforts have meant to her. “It’s what being a part of this community should be about.”

Taylor and her fellow volunteers are even helping families find new Christmas decorations and helping them recreate holiday memories that were lost in the fires.

“You can’t replace them but you can help them rebuild and start a new collection,” she says.

Fellow Petalumans now bring truckloads of donations to Taylor’s house, which she then transports to the Santa Rosa site that Michelle runs. Families can then go pick up their Christmas gifts there.

“It’s just been a lot, a lot of hurdles, a lot of red tape, a lot of families with FEMA denials,” Taylor says. “You hit a hurdle and you just try to figure it out. You ask on Facebook, you go on Next Door, and literally that’s how we’ve gotten all of our donations.”

Taylor says that this project would not be possible without the help of fellow volunteers and the entire community’s generosity.

“This is definitely not a one-person effort,” she points out. “This is one big community of people, just willing to step up and buy a gift or donate some clothes. All of it made a difference, it’s just been really amazing.”

A busy mom with a packed schedule, Taylor still manages to give her time to the survivors in need, and aims to get all gifts to families in time for Christmas.

“You just keep going,” she says, “until everyone gets what they need.”