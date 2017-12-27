THURSDAY

Used Goods at Big Easy

Playing good old-fashioned rock tunes from classics to originals, Used Goods do their thing at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. No cover. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7). BigEasy Pealuma.com.

FRIDAY

The Brothers Comatose & David Luning Band

Also playing on Saturday, those alt-rock masters of folky Americana, The Brothers Comatose, will be joined by American Idol’s David Luning and his band for a big, upbeat show to close out 2017. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $20. 8:30 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.

Johnny Tsunami and the Hurricanes at Twin Oaks

Johnny Tsunami does for an electric guitar what kinetic energy does to the average earthquake. Catch the show at The Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. 8:30 p.m. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

Barren Altar and Luna Occulta at Phoenix

“Filth from the hearts of scumbags.” That’s how Barren Altar describes their own music, dark metal alchemy that is terrifying, furious and loads of fun. Luna Occulta joins the madness at this apocalyptic pre-New Year’s Eve show at The Phoenix. 8 p.m. show (doors open 7:30 p.m.). $10. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Alan Early at Aqus

Hard-swinging jazz from a cool combo. The perfect way to close out 2017. Early plays early afternoon at Aqus Café, 198 H St. 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Aqus.com.