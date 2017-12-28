Petaluma is an extremely photogenic town.

Whether viewed at sunset, sunrise, in the cool rain, or on a clear, warm day, this town – and its surrounding hills, trails, roads and waterways are undeniably attractive and appealing - and photographers know it better than most. Some use actual cameras. Other always have their smartphones at the ready should something extraordinary suddenly appear.

To celebrate the closing of 2017, we’re celebrating the “photographability” of Petaluma by showcasing a number of shots taken by local photographers. In most cases, these pictures first appeared on the Facebook page “I Love Petaluma!” created by Pepper Head. Where possible, we’ve tracked these camera-wielding Petalumans down to find out exactly how they came to take the shot (or shots), and anything else interesting about the picture.

We invite you to savor these images, and through them appreciate, once again, the visual beauty of Petaluma, as seen from the trails, the water, and the sidewalks.