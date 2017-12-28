(1 of ) Stan Angel is a Petaluma-based landscape photographer who often rises before dawn to capture the unique, constantly changing faces of Petaluma at Dawn. This photo, taken in November, is a depiction of what Angel calls ìthe conditions that transpire as the sun rises, melting frost and burning off the fog layer. The play of light is incredible.î Inclement weather and stormy conditions are Angelís favorites. ìBut,î he says, ìour Sonoma County Tule fog, which resides in the valley from Petaluma to Bodega Bay, has always captured my heart and imagination. The morning I captured this image was no different. It was a breathless moment of awe. I love this place we call home.î
(2 of ) PHOTO BY MIRIAM SCHAEFFER
ìI was out walking my dog on the East Side of Petaluma,î says Miriam Schaeffer, describing this early evening shot taken in late November. ìI looked up at this amazing sky,î she recalls, and that was that. She quickly snapped this picture, blending the mysterious silhouettes of trees with a gorgeous cloud-filled Petaluma sky.
(3 of ) Christie Grauert-Courville, grew up in Petaluma, and though she currently resides in Kansas City, she often returns to visit her parents, Gypsy & Peter Grauert. Last May, Graeurt-Courville was in town to attend a special luncheon for her folks, who were being honored for their 20-years of contributions to Hospice of Petaluma.
ìDuring the same visit,î Graeurt-Courville says, ìmy sister, Heidi Grauert - also a current resident of Petaluma - was in the hospital recovering from Kidney failure. I was running errands for my mom, and I remember being a bit run down, but hopeful and feeling blessed to be home.î
It was then that she looked up and saw the rainbow over the buildings of downtown Petaluma.
ìPetaluma has my heart,î she says. ìI love everything about it, and the rainbow was a perfect symbol of the amazing eclectic people and warmth that represents what Petaluma is all about.î
PHOTO BY CHRISTIE GRAUERT-COURVILLE
(4 of ) This dramatic shot by Doug Harrington was taken on Eastman Lane.
ìIt was in the morning,î Harrington recalls. ìA lot of my photography happens first thing. You get better light that way.î
PHOTO BY DOUG HARRINGTON
(5 of ) Taken around 5 p.m., in mid-December, this beautiful shot was inspired by the sky over downtown Petaluma. ìThe clouds that day are what had me setup my camera for this shot,î explains Tobias, who used a 200mm telephoto lens. ìI was hoping for a dramatic sky as backdrop. I took the photo from other side of the turning basin, right next to the River House.î
PHOTO BY ERIC TOBIAS
(6 of ) Captured by Doug Harrington, this stunning portrait of the River was shot on a cold 35 degree morning.
ìI took this after dropping my friend off at the Airporter bus stop, so he could go back East for Christmas,î describes Harrington. ìThat's why I was out at 7:15 in the morning to catch the sunrise down by the River Revival area. I took the photo with my iPhone camera, standing on a bench overlooking the small Turning Basin there.î
PHOTO BY DOUG HARRINGTON
(7 of ) This remarkable ìaction shotî depicts two different morning commutes ñ one in the air, the other on Hwy. 101.
ìI was on a walk around Schollenberger Park looking for things to photograph when I saw this group of swans heading north across the center of the park,î says Michael D. Funk.
Majestic and mysterious, the picture was taken around 7:15 a.m. on November 29.
ìI was on the east side of the trail and shooting towards the freeway,î Funk recalls. ìIt was taken at 300mm using a 100-400 lens using a Canon 6Dmarkii.î
PHOTO BY MICHAEL D. FUNK
(8 of ) In a town as photogenic as Petaluma, it's hardly surprising that two complete strangers would end up capturing nearly identical shots, from the same location, at the same moment.
ìI was driving home to the East side, after pet sitting on the West side on D Street," explains Dawn Gaynor Silva, whose photo of the sun rising over the River is similar (and yet different) to the one captured (at almost the same time) by Doug Harrington.
ìAs I crossed the Bridge, my eyes caught sight of the amazing sunrise. I pulled over into that park - not sure of the name - and got out to take a few shots and some video footage. It was around 7:15 a.m. It made me feel very grateful and happy, and so I decided, instead of going straight home, I would go walking at Schollenberger Park.î
PHOTO BY DAWN GAYNOR SILVA
PHOTO BY GRACE NISTLER
PHOTO BY LORIANNA SHEA
(11 of ) Another sunset shot, this one of the Phoenix Theater deowntown. Taken by Eshther Oertel on Dec. 22, it shows the massive mual on the side of the theater, illuminated by a magnificent sunset.