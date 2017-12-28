SANTA ROSA POT CULTIVATOR SEEKING ARTISTS FOR ‘HIGH ART’ CONTEST: The Natural Cannabis Company –m headquartered in Santa Rosa – has announced that the theme for its 2018 ‘High Art’ competition will be ‘Freedom,’ and has put out a call for artists around the world to enter with artistic expressions of that theme. According the Natural Cannabis owner Donna Frank, freedom is a topic any artist can relate to. The artful contest will be “highly” competitive, what with $45,000 in prize money up for grabs, including a $15,000 grand prize. Artists may begin submitting their work, via the company’s website, on Feb 20, and winners will be announced on April 20 in Santa Rosa. In 20177, more than 3,000 artists competed, representing 63 countries. Winning work is incorporated into packaging on various Natural Cannabis products. Information and submission steps are at NaturalCannabis.com/HighArt.

GAZELLE BICYCLES GIVES WHEELS TO FIRE VICTIMS: A couple of weeks ago, Gazelle Bicycles – formerly headquartered in Sonoma, recently relocated to Santa Cruz – made a donation of 25 of their ‘Classic Bikes,’ to be handed out to kids affected by the recent fires. Mike’s Bikes in Petaluma was the point-location for the distribution. The bikes were received at the local shop, where they were assembled, and with the help of the Sonoma Fire Department, distributed to kids in need.

PETALUMA’S GOT TALENT: Listen up, you singers, dancers, musicians, magicians, comedians, animal-trainers, puppeteers, and “what-have-you.” ‘America’s Got Talent’ – NBC’s popular, televised, highly-competitive variety show for the mesmerized masses – is holding an open call for performers of all kinds, seeking contestants for its twelfth season. It happens on Friday, January 19 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. In addition to the million-dollar prize, there’s the kind of fame and fortune recently heaped upon 12-year-old ventriloquist extraordinaire Darci Lynne Farmer. Interested acts can register in advance at AGTAuditions.com. [NOTE: Should any of you talented Petalumans decide to take a crack at America’s Got Talent, and plan to travel down to San Jose for the auditions, please let THE BUZZ know. We might want to tag along.]

KIDS NEEDED FOR ANNUAL ‘CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT’ AT SHOLLENBERGER: On January 6th (not quite Christmas, but close), The Petaluma Wetlands Alliance and Elks Lodge #901 will host the annual ‘Christmas Bird Count for Kids,’ at Shollenberger Park. The half-day long event begins at 9 a.m., at which point kids age 6 to 12 will be organized into groups of six, and accompanied by experienced adult bird-watchers, will head out to count every bird they see in a three-hour period. The morning wraps up with a big tailgate party in the parking lot. Parents must accompany kids, who are advised to dress warmly, and to bring binoculars and birding field guides. To register, parents should call Al Hesla by January 5th, at (707) 486-9030 or by email at a.hesla@comcast.net.

