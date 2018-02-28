s
Your Weekend: March 1-March 4

| February 28, 2018, 12:03PM
| Updated 14 hours ago.

THURSDAY

Celtic Music Session

An authentic, traditional Celtic pub session (Gaelic-minded folks might spell that seisiún), this monthly gathering of music makers welcome newcomers with appropriately Celtic instruments, and a willingness to learn while having fun. Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m. Aqus.com.

FRIDAY

Kentucky Street Pioneers

Self-described as “a misfit group of singer-songwriters” whose live performances are “an over-the-top, blow-your-face-off, musical experience,” the Kentucky Street Pioneers are a locally-based California-folk-rock ensemble who formed in early 2017, and have been an ardent building a following ever since. They play the Phoenix this weekend, joined by the Timothy O’Neil Band and JoJo on the Moon. 8 p.m. $8. The Phoenix Theatre, 21 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheatre.com.

Twelfth Night

See, there’s this woman (Viola) disguised as a man (Cesario), who’s in love with her boss (Orsino), who’s a guy. Orsino thinks Viola/Cesario is a dude. Anyway, he (Orsino) is in love with this other woman (Olivia), who’s in love with Viola/Cesario, who she (Olivia) doesn’t know actually is a lady. Then Viola’s identical twin shows up (he really IS a dude) and things get even weirder. Oh, and there’s a guy name Toby Belch. Plus some stuff about yellow stockings. It’s “Twelfth Night,” Shakespeare’s epic comedy-romance, springing to life this weekend at Casa Grande High School. Directed by Casa Grande drama teacher John Rustan, the play runs two weekends, March 2 through March 11. All shows at 7 p.m., except for the matinee on March 11, at 1 p.m. $8 adults, $5 students, faculty, seniors, and kids. 333 Casa Grande Road.

Highway Poets

Poet-power rises again in Petaluma as this award-winning band — blending multiple musical styles with masterful onstage showmanship — play the Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 7:30 p.m. $10 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com. (See interview with Greg Brown on page C3)

SATURDAY

Greg Brown

The accomplished singer-songwriter Greg Brown, founder of the indie folk label Red House Records, comes to the Mystic with his captivating blend of charm, humor, and musical mastery. 8 p.m. show. $28 in advance; $30 at the door. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

Steven Graves Band

The music of singer-songwriter Steven Graves is rooted in the country-folk sounds of the 70s, but with deeply philosophical lyrics that turn his live shows into surprise-packed and mysterious excursions that are as uplifting and heart-stirring as they are toe-tapping and one-of-a-kind. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. First set at 8:30. No cover.

The Jesse Lee Kinkaid Band

Given his first guitar at the age of 11 (by his uncle, folk music legend Fred Gerlach), Jesse Lee Kinkaid was 19 when he decided to become a folksinger in the early 1960s. He drove his 1953 Pontiac from Hollywood to New York City, where his path eventually led to a folk duo he formed with Taj Mahal in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In Detroit, Ry Cooder joined in, and they formed The Rising Sons. The seasoned singer-songwriter has since written hundreds of songs, some of which he’ll share when he drops into the Aqus Café for an evening of music and stories with his band. 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

SUNDAY

Honey B and The Pollinators

Playing a sweet blend of swing, jump-and-jive and jazz standards from the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s, Honey B and the Pollinators are ready to make you dance up a swarm. Red Brick, 101 2nd St. 4 p.m. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

Greg Brown: The Exit Interview

The envelope ... please

It’s Oscar night! Will the big winner be the movie about the temperamental self-naming teen from Sacramento? The guy who discovers his girlfriend’s parents are kinda scary? The mute janitor who falls for a spiny, egg-eating aqua-creature? Or the angry mom wreaking vengeance through judicious roadside advertising? Why watch the show alone at home when you can see it on a big, big screen at the Mystic Theatre, all part of KPCA Radio’s big screen fundraiser. There will be snacks and champagne and raffle items and other fun things. 5 p.m. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Get tickets or info at KPCA.fm.

