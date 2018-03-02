Out and About in Petaluma: Spring art show, Game Night at the Block, and ‘The Apartment’

CREATE CRAFTS, IMBIBE BEVERAGES

Are you a fan of cocktails and crafts? Griffo Distillery has an event tailor made for you. Thursday night’s Crafts & Cocktails event gives you a chance to create a gorgeous succulent arrangement (with the help of Faustini Floral Arrangements), while sampling Griffo’s delicious array of cocktails made with their hand-crafted spirits. Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St. $35.

BOUNCE ON INTO THE LIBRARY’S SPRING ART SHOW

A group show featuring paintings and sculptures from a variety of local artists will kick-off a month-long run on Friday, March 2 at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr. The opening night reception for the artists runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The exhibit runs in the library throughout the month of March.

TAKE STEPS TO PREVENT FALLS AND INJURIES WITH FREE CLASS

Since accidental falls are the number one cause of senior citizens being rushed to the emergency room, a free class will teach seniors how to better prevent injuries. A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls is an eight-week series to begin Monday, March 5, from ten to noon, at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr. The class will run Mondays AND Wednesday through March 28. To reserve a spot in the class, contact the Program Director at djacoby@schsd.org or (707) 565-5936.

HELP GROW AN ‘AGE-FRIENDLY’ COMMUNITY IN PETALUMA

Renee Tolliver, the coordinator of Age-Friendly Sonoma County, will be speaking at Aqus Café on Tuesday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Part of a world-wide movement, Age-Friendly Sonoma County is working to create communities in which it’s a joy to grow up and grow old. With many innovative local programs already in place, many Petaluma residents want to know what more can be done. Come join the grass roots effort that hopes to make Petaluma even better for all ages. There will be a post-presentation Q&A session.

RETURN TO ‘THE APARTMENT’

This Oscar-winning 1960 comedy-drama, screening at the Petaluma SRJC on Wednesday, March 7, stars Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine and Sonoma County’s own Fred MacMurray. C.C Baxter (Lemmon) is a low-level executive who begrudgingly allows his bosses to use his apartment for extramarital hanky-panky. All goes well till one boss (MacMurray) sets his sights on the charming elevator operator (MacLaine) whom C.C. silently pines for. The film will be preceded by a lively pre-show lecture by film educator Mike Traina. $6. SRJC campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy. 6 p.m. pre-show., 7 p.m. screening. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

FIND THE TREASURE IN WEST SIDE STORIES’ “TRASH”

The theme of this months West Side Stories story-swap show is “One Person’s Trash is Another Person’s Treasure.” You can put your name in the hat, and possibly tell your own five-minute story based on that theme, but most people just sit and enjoy the stories at this popular monthly event. Wednesday, MArch 7, 6:30 p.m. Seats always sell out in advamce, so reserve yours early. Get tickets at DavePokornyPresents.com

PLAY GAMES AND EAT FOOD AT THE BLOCK’S GAME NIGHT

The Block – Petaluma’s food truck park and taproom – has launched weekly Family Game Nights, every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to having a variety of classic and newfangled board games to check out and play at one of The Block’s many indoor and outdoor tables, there is a family friendly trivia contest beginning at 6:30 p.m. Food, of course, will be available at one or more of The Block’s rotating roster of rolling culinary emporiums. TheBlockPetaluma.com.