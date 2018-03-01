Helping Out: Big events benefitting Project Grad, fire relief, and the Historical Museum

This column is the Argus-Courier’s new bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfund-ing campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

2018 FOOD, WINE & CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL – PROJECT GRAD FUNDRAISER

Saturday, March 3, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Organized by the Petaluma Host Lions Club, the annual Food, Wine and Craft Beer Festival – a fundraiser for local high schools’ Project Grad events – features a smorgasbord of local res-taurants, breweries and wine-makers, offering tastes and treats along with music and other enter-tainment. 100% of the proceeds raised go to support the Project Grad events.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Project Grad is a yearly event for the graduating seniors of Petaluma’s high schools. It’s an all-night-long party, thrown specifically for that school’s grads, with music, food, music and priz-es, all taking place in a safe, drugs-and-alcohol-free location.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? $40 entry fee. The 2018 Food, Wine and Craft Beer Festival takes place at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. Tickets can be purchased through websites set up by specific high school beneficiaries. To have your ticket fee benefit Petaluma High School, pur-chase through PHSProjectGrad.com or send a message to PetalumaProjectGrad@gmail.com. To have your ticket fee benefit Casa Grande High School, purchase through CGHSProjectGrad.com or call (707) 486-3307. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event.

BRASLAVSKY ENSEMBLE GALA – BENEFIT FOR THE PETALUMA HISTORICAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM

Sunday, March 4, 4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The internationally renowned Braslavsky Ensemble performs at the museums gala celebration kicking-off March’s grand celebration of Women’s History Month. The acclaimed French musical duo (Catherine Braslavsky and Joseph Rowe) is based in Paris, and specializes in ancient com-positions reaching back two thousand years. In alignment with the Museum’s new exhibition, ‘Women and the Search for Wisdom,’ the program will include compositions by the 12th Century’s Hildegard Von Bingen, plus French troubadour music of the 14th Century, and a number of ancient Hebrew, Aramaic, and Arabic chants and musical passages. A wine and cheese reception will follow the show.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go to support programs and exhibits at the Petaluma Historical Li-brary and Museum. PetalumaMuseum.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Advance tickets are $25 (general seating), and $30 (preferred balcony seating). Tickets purchased at the door are $30 (general), and $40 (preferred balcony seating). The gala is held at the Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets may be purchased through the website (PetalumaMuse-um.org) or at the door, while seats remain.

MUSIC, FOOD, DRINKS AND SPORTS MEMORABILIA – FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER

Monday, March 12, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Former Giants Pitcher Noah Lowry will speak, and 150 pieces of valuable sports memorabilia will be raffled and auctioned off, along with a barbecue buffet, and music by Dirty Red Barn. Highlighted auction items include a 3’ x 5’ inch framed display of a seat from Candlestick Park, signed by ex-49er Dwight Clark, a pair of tickets to the Warriors’ final home game of the season with round-trip limousine service, and basketballs autographed by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The event is being organized by sports columnist Bob Padecky, who has donated a large number of the memorabilia items in the auction. The event takes place at Brewster’s Beer Garden.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go to support those who lost homes and property in the October wildfires.