The Buzz: Vigil held to mark Florida shooting, lrollerskater gets shout out, and Alba Silva turns 104

POP-UP VIGIL HELD AT PUTNAM PLAZA FOLLOWING SCHOOL MASS-SHOOTING IN FLORIDA: On February 15, one day after an armed gunman opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a spontaneous candlelight vigil has held in Petaluma’s Putnam Park to honor the 17 who were killed, along with those wounded in the attack. The vigil was organized by leaders from Indivisible Petaluma and the Petaluma chapter of Moms Demand Action. Speakers included John Mutz (a candidate for Sonoma County Sheriff), local educators, Petaluma Indivisible founder Kamala Brown, Heather Jennings of Moms Demand Action, and Blake Cooper, a representative of Congressman Jared Huffman. The speakers took turns offering their condolences to the families of victims, and calling for comprehensive federal gun control action.

According to Judy Pasdach of Moms Demand Action, “There has been an uptick in community engagement and organic protests on this issue in cities across the country since the shootings, and many Petaluma residents are calling for stricter federal gun laws.” On Monday, Feb. 19, local organizer Paige Green and others created a large sidewalk chalk-mural that stretched from City Hall to downtown Petaluma. “Participants created and numbered chalk outlines of their bodies to represent the thousands of people killed by gun violence this year alone,” says Pasdach.

LOCAL ROLLER-SKATER GETS A SHOUT-OUT IN INSTAGRAM FEED OF ‘JACKASS’ TEAM-MEMBER: Reader Christopher David Linnell tells THE BUZZ that in early February, Bam Margera – a professional skateboarder and popular member of television’s ‘Jackass’ stunt show team – was travelling along Petaluma Blvd., when he spied Eli Lucas, sometimes known by his preferred title, “Sex Appeal on Wheels.” Lucas, a beloved local “character,” was, according to Linnell, “Doing his 70s skating schtick.” Margera, apparently driving as a passenger filmed through the window, eventually posted the footage on his own Instagram page, and can be heard saying, “I’m friends with that dude,” as a quick image of Lucas, dancing in a provocative manner to the delight of pedestrians, suddenly appears.

PETALUMA NATIVE DAVID MICHAELSEN NAMED CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER: The Navy Office of Community Outreach has let THE BUZZ know that David Michaelsen, a Petaluma native and 1994 graduate of Petaluma High School, has been named Civilian Employee of the quarter for his work at Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor, Washington. Michaelsen serves there as Assistant Chief of Special Operations with Navy Region Northwest Fire & Emergency Services. According to Rick Burke, with the Navy, Michaelsen was selected for the honor based on his, “exemplary duty performance, job knowledge, leadership qualities, teamwork ethic, and record of serving and supporting the community. He is the son of James Michaelsen, who currently lives in Santa Rosa.

ALBA SILVA TURNS 104: According to Marissa Fusco, Social Services Director at the Windsor Care Center in Petaluma, the facility’s oldest resident, Alba Silva, turned 104-years-old on February 9. A life-long Petaluman, Silva’s community involvement includes being one of the “Slick Chicks” in a 1920’s Chamber of Commerce promotion. Over the years, she’s volunteered for countless projects and charitable groups, and served as president and chairperson of numerous organizations, including the Sonoma County Heart Association. She is known for her bright smile and signature red lipstick and nails. According to Fusco, Silva loves receiving cards. Anyone wanting to wish her a belated birthday can send a card or note to Alba Silva at Windsor Care Center, 523 Hayes Lane, Petaluma, 94952.