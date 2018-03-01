s
Supporting Petaluma Writers

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | March 1, 2018, 12:01AM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

The Write Information

Jumpstart writing workshops take place at Copperfield’s Book Store, 140 Kentucky St. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. There is a $15 fee per workshop.

The next Writers Forum is Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. The guest will be children’s fiction writer Abigail Samoun, co-founder of Red Fox Literary, who will discuss the stages of getting a kid lit book published, from catching the editors’ eye to signing the contract to sending your manuscript to press.

“I’ve always wanted to be a writer,” says Marlene Cullen, “ever since I was four, and scribbled on a piece of paper and thought I was writing. There was just something about it that appealed to me, the idea of putting stories down for others to read. Even so, for a long, long time, I only dabbled at writing, but never found the time to allow my creative side to fully emerge.”

Like many writers, Cullen’s attentions were focused on family and work. She and her husband moved to Petaluma from San Francisco in 1977, after a stint in Marin. Here, she raised her kids, and waited for a time when her creative impulses could finally be expressed.

“Then, when my youngest was 12, I realized that pretty soon my job as mom was about to end,” she recalls. “I started asking myself, ‘What have I always wanted to do?’ Well, I’d always wanted to write, but I felt like I really didn’t know how. So I started taking classes at the JC, I found writing workshops, started attending writing events. Just, finding my way.”

Those pursuits eventually led to a group of friends meeting in her house to write and share their new creations in a safe, mutually supportive environment.

“Because it was my house, I sort of became the group’s leader by default,” she says with a laugh. “I would come up with ideas and prompts for our writing, and offer encouragement as we all wrote together. After about a year, they said, ‘Marlene. You’re so good at this. You should take this to the public.’ ”

That was in 2002.

Jumping ahead to the present, Cullen has done more than make those sessions public, effectively turning them into something of a full-on Petaluma institution. Under the title of Jumpstart, her series of weekly writing workshops now take place at Copperfield’s in Petaluma every Monday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Tuesday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m. Local writer Susan Bono co-facilitates the workshops, alternating every other month with Cullen.

The prompts wrtiers are given, Cullen says, can be anything from a single word to a fully fleshed-out idea.

“I’m one of the group,” she points out. “I write with them, and read with them. The facilitators are not on any elevated status. We’re writers too.”

Cullen is also the coordinator of the monthly Writer’s Forums at Copperfield’s, in which invited guest writers share their expertise. She also produces a popular blog called The Write Spot (TheWriteSpot.us) and recently released the book, “The Write Spot to Jumpstart Your Writing: Discoveries,” which Cullen sees as the first in a series. The book includes writings from participants of the Jumpstart writing sessions, along with tips about jumpstarting your own writerly passions.

“The book is my pride and joy!” Cullen exclaims. “It’s a 12-year dream of mine, and I couldn’t be happier with how it came out.”

Of the rather specialized process of writing in the company of others, at a table on full display to shoppers in a bookstore, Cullen suggests there’s nothing unusual or daunting about it.

“It is a complete joy to write with others,” she says. “And the shoppers don’t bother us a bit. We all have our heads down, focused on our writing. People see us and lower their voices. It’s like working on a joint project, each doing our individual part. There’s a camaraderie in it that is incredibly powerful.”

In the workshops, the writing sessions are followed by reading, should any participant like to reveal how they approached a particular writing prompt.

“Reading out loud enriches the writing experience,” Cullen says, noting that reading one’s work is entirely optional, but incredibly useful to all involved. “A writer reads, then we give feedback. Always positive. We say what we liked about it best, what moved us or what came up for us. It’s really wonderful, because when you are writing fast and furious, you are sometimes so in the thick of it you don’t know what it will sound like to others, or even to yourself. So when you read it out loud, you see what you really have.”

Cullen says that while there is a core group of regulars to both weekly workshops, newcomers are welcome, and the groups average about 9 or 10 people for the evening events, and 5 or 6 for the mornings. She says that for many of the participants, this regular practice is among the most important and positive events of their week.

“It’s a magical thing, in a way, though I don’t have a magic wand or anything,” she says. “But it works, all of us writing together. I’m not sure where the magic comes from, probably just from people being willing to trust themselves and take a risk. It’s amazing what people can produce when that happens.”

(Send comments to David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

